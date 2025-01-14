Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset and 1.5K Resolution Display

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset and 1.5K Resolution Display

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could get a glass body with a metal middle frame.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2025 16:12 IST
Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset and 1.5K Resolution Display

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 4 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be among first phones to use Snapdragon 8s Elite
  • It is said to feature a large battery
  • Redmi Turbo 4 was launched in China earlier this month
Advertisement

Redmi Turbo 4 with MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset was launched in China early this month. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand seems to be working on the Pro variant of Redmi Turbo 4. A Chinese tipster has indicated some key features of the purported handset. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be among the first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, which has yet to be unveiled by Qualcomm. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be greater than 7,000mAh.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo leaked the specifications of the unannounced Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. As per the post, the handset will use the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. Qualcomm is expected to announce this new chipset as a successor to last year's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is likely to be a toned-down version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship SoC. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be among the first handsets to use this flagship chipset

Like the Redmi Turbo 4, the Pro model is tipped to boast a 1.5K resolution display. It could get a glass body with a metal middle frame. The tipster states that the new phone will bring flagship-level colour, material, and finish (CMF) to the midrange series. It is said to feature a large battery, with a capacity starting with 7, (7,000+mAh).

Redmi Turbo 4 was launched in China earlier this month with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. It houses a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Specifications, Redmi Turbo 4, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
First Impression: OPPO Reno13 5G - The Perfect Camera and AI Smartphone

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset and 1.5K Resolution Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  3. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  4. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  6. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Spied on Indonesian Regulator's Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch
  3. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors
  4. Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys
  5. EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta
  6. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  7. Tether Set to Relocate Head Office to Crypto-Friendly El Salvador
  8. White Dwarf’s Unexplainable Rapid Spin Finally Decoded by Scientists
  9. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in the Works With Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims
  10. Antarctic Ice Sheet Melting May Intensify Volcanic Eruptions, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »