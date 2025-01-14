Redmi Turbo 4 with MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset was launched in China early this month. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand seems to be working on the Pro variant of Redmi Turbo 4. A Chinese tipster has indicated some key features of the purported handset. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be among the first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, which has yet to be unveiled by Qualcomm. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be greater than 7,000mAh.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo leaked the specifications of the unannounced Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. As per the post, the handset will use the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. Qualcomm is expected to announce this new chipset as a successor to last year's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is likely to be a toned-down version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship SoC. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be among the first handsets to use this flagship chipset

Like the Redmi Turbo 4, the Pro model is tipped to boast a 1.5K resolution display. It could get a glass body with a metal middle frame. The tipster states that the new phone will bring flagship-level colour, material, and finish (CMF) to the midrange series. It is said to feature a large battery, with a capacity starting with 7, (7,000+mAh).

Redmi Turbo 4 was launched in China earlier this month with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. It houses a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

