Poco F7 series is expected to be unveiled in select global markets soon. The company has been tipped to hold a global launch event later this month, where it is expected to introduce the lineup. The launch is said to include Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra variants, which are said to share similar features as the vanilla Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, respectively. Previous reports claimed that the Pro and Ultra options of the Poco F7 series will not be unveiled in India anytime soon.

Poco F7 Series Global Launch (Expected)

A global launch event will likely be held on March 27, where Poco will unveil the F7 series, an X post by TechXpert (@TX_Tech_Xpert) claims. Another post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) suggests that the global launch will include Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra variants.

Previously, both Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra were spotted on certification and benchmarking websites. They are expected to offer similar specifications as the base Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, respectively. The Redmi K80 series was introduced in China in November 2024.

The Poco F7 Pro is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, and NFC connectivity. It could pack a 5,830mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The handset is expected to sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Poco F7 Ultra with the model number Xiaomi 24122RKC7G was recently spotted on the Geekbench AI platform. It is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with support for 16GB of RAM. The phone will likely ship with Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin. The handset may carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a telephoto shooter. It may house a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The standard Poco F7 variant may not join the high-end handsets, but it has been tipped to launch in India alongside a "special edition" model. The phone is expected to have similar features to the Redmi Turbo 4. Notably, the global variant of the base Poco F7 handset with the model number 25053PC47G previously appeared on the European Economic Community (EEC) database, suggesting its imminent launch in select European markets.