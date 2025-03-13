Technology News
English Edition

Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Tipped to See Global Launch on March 27

The base Poco F7 variant is tipped to launch in India alongside a "special edition" model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 14:37 IST
Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Tipped to See Global Launch on March 27

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Poco F7 Ultra is tipped to have simialr features as the Redmi K80 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco F7 Pro could have similar features as the Redmi K80
  • The standard Poco F7 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4
  • The Poco F7 Ultra may come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Advertisement

Poco F7 series is expected to be unveiled in select global markets soon. The company has been tipped to hold a global launch event later this month, where it is expected to introduce the lineup. The launch is said to include Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra variants, which are said to share similar features as the vanilla Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, respectively. Previous reports claimed that the Pro and Ultra options of the Poco F7 series will not be unveiled in India anytime soon.

Poco F7 Series Global Launch (Expected)

A global launch event will likely be held on March 27, where Poco will unveil the F7 series, an X post by TechXpert (@TX_Tech_Xpert) claims. Another post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) suggests that the global launch will include Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra variants. 

Previously, both Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra were spotted on certification and benchmarking websites. They are expected to offer similar specifications as the base Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, respectively. The Redmi K80 series was introduced in China in November 2024.

The Poco F7 Pro is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM,  Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, and NFC connectivity. It could pack a 5,830mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The handset is expected to sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Poco F7 Ultra with the model number Xiaomi 24122RKC7G was recently spotted on the Geekbench AI platform. It is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with support for 16GB of RAM. The phone will likely ship with Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin. The handset may carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a telephoto shooter. It may house a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The standard Poco F7 variant may not join the high-end handsets, but it has been tipped to launch in India alongside a "special edition" model. The phone is expected to have similar features to the Redmi Turbo 4. Notably, the global variant of the base Poco F7 handset with the model number 25053PC47G previously appeared on the European Economic Community (EEC) database, suggesting its imminent launch in select European markets.

Redmi K80 Pro

Redmi K80 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco F7 Series, Poco F7, Poco F7 Pro, Poco, Redmi Turbo 4, Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
I4C Blocked Over 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs Used in Digital Arrest Scams, Government Says
Intel Appoints Chip Industry Veteran Lip-Bu Tan as CEO

Related Stories

Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Tipped to See Global Launch on March 27
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Leaked
  2. Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch Date, Design and Features Confirmed
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Get Liquid Cooling for Better Heat Management
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Turn Off the Camera Before Picking Video Calls
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Main Camera Sensor Tipped to Get Huge Upgrade
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Could Be in Development; Design Leaked
  7. Google DeepMind's Gemini Robotics AI Models That Can Control Robots
  8. Thousands of WhatsApp, Skype IDs Used in Digital Arrest Scam Blocked
  9. You Can Now Use AI Video Lenses on Snapchat And Create These Effects
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Alleged Benchmarks Suggest 32 Percent Better Performance Than Predecessor
  2. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Tipped to See Global Launch on March 27
  3. Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini Robotics AI Models That Can Control Robots in the Real World
  4. Pixel 9a Case Allegedly Listed Online, Suggests Design and Colour Options
  5. Snapchat Introduces New AI-Powered Video Lenses to Paid Subscribers
  6. Apple’s Smart Home Hub Tipped to Adopt iOS 19-Style UI; Launch Delayed to Post WWDC 2025
  7. UK's CMA Raises Concerns About Apple and Google's Mobile Browsers
  8. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Could Reportedly Launch Before June
  9. Intel Appoints Chip Industry Veteran Lip-Bu Tan as CEO
  10. I4C Blocked Over 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts and 3,962 Skype IDs Used in Digital Arrest Scams, Government Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »