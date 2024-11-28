Technology News
Redmi K80 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Displays, HyperOS 2.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Both models run on the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 OS.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K80 Pro (pictured above) is also available in a special Champion Edition variant

  • Redmi K80 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Both models come with IP68+IP69-rated builds
  • They are currently available for purchase exclusively in China
Redmi K80 series was launched in China on Wednesday. Xiaomi's latest smartphone lineup comprises two models — Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro. Both handsets are equipped with flagship Snapdragon chipsets and boast 120Hz AMOLED displays. The Redmi K80 Pro benefits from an additional 50-megapixel floating telephoto lens with 2.5X optical zoom, which the base model does not get. The Redmi K80 series comes with an IP68+IP69-rated build against dust and water ingress and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Price

Redmi K80 price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is offered in four other configurations with the 16GB + 1TB variant priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000). The handset is available in four colourways — Mountain Green, Mysterious Night Black, Snow Rock White, and Twilight Moon Blue.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K80 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. It is also available in a total of four RAM and storage configurations, with the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,000). Xiaomi has also introduced a Redmi K80 Pro Champions Edition model which sports the ‘Automobili Lamborghini Racing Team' branding, costing CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,000).

The Redmi K80 Pro can be purchased in Mountain Green, Mysterious Night Black, and Snow Rock White colourways.

Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Specifications

Both models in the Redmi K80 series come with a 6.67-inch (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) 12-bit AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The displays sport a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, and offer HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The base model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Pro gets Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. They run on the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0.

For optics, the Redmi K80 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Redmi K80 Pro features the exact same camera setup as the base model but adds a third 50-megapixel floating telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.

In terms of connectivity, both handsets come with a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and 4G VoLTE support. They also get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Redmi K80 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 120W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging support, whereas the K80 Pro packs a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Further reading: Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi K80 price, Redmi K80 Pro Price, Redmi K80 specifications, Redmi K80 Pro specifications, Redmi K80 launch, Redmi K80 Pro launch, Redmi K80 Series, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch

