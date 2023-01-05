Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G were launched in India on Thursday. As the successor to the Redmi Note 11 series that Xiaomi introduced last year, the Redmi Note 12 series runs on MIUI 13 custom skin and features AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of differences, Redmi Note 12 5G being the most affordable option in the new series, is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Cameras are the major highlight of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, which has a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor. The Redmi Note 12 series debuted in China in October last year.

Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G price in India, availability

The Redmi Note 12 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Frosted Green, Matte Black and Mystique Blue colour options. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB has a price tag of Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Frosted Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black shades. Finally, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It has Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black colour variants.

In terms of availability, the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will go on sale in the country through Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail partners from January 11 at 12pm IST.

Sale offers on the handsets include an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 for customers purchasing the handsets using ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions. Further, Xiaomi is offering an Rs. 1,500 exchange bonus in addition to the exchange value of the old device.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Redmi Note 12 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a hole-punch design and it offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the vanilla model has a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 619 GPU.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone includes a 13-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens. It offers up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi Note 12 5G, packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (supported charger is in the box). It has IP53-rated water and dust-resistant design as well. Besides, the phone measures 165.88x76.21x7.98mm and weighs 188 grams.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the regular Redmi Note 12 5G. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and Mali-G68 GPU.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Further, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. The smartphone packs up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Like the other variants in the series, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with refresh rates ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with 1920Hz PWM Dimming and has support for HDR10+, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Dolby Vision. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset includes Widevine L1 support as well.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ carries an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, alongside up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It comes with an X-axis 0809 vibration motor for gaming and a 3,000mm square vapour chamber (VC) for thermal management.

Cameras are the major USP of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor with an f/1.65 lens that offers optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, Xiaomi has packed a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens. It comes with 256GB of onboard storage as well. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The new Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G smartphone is backed by a 4,980mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging with the bundled charger. The fast charging technology is said to deliver up to 100 percent charge in as little as 19 minutes. It carries Surge P1 chips for power management as well. The handset also has an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. There are dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support. Besides, it measures 162.9x76.03x8.9mm and weighs 208.4 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.