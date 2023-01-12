Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X5 Pro 5G Appears on BIS, NBTC and EEC Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report

Poco X5 Pro 5G Appears on BIS, NBTC and EEC Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report

Poco X5 Pro 5G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 January 2023 21:33 IST
Poco X5 Pro 5G Appears on BIS, NBTC and EEC Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Poco X5 Pro 5G has appeared on BIS with Model Number 22101320I
  • The phone is tipped to pack a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen
  • Poco X5 Pro is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

Poco X5 Pro 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as well as NBTC and EEC certification websites. While the phone is speculated to launch in India by the end of this month, these listings have leaked its key specifications. The handset is said to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition and hence could carry identical features. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to feature an OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the upcoming Poco X5 Pro 5G has been spotted on NBTC and EEC listings with model number 2210132G. The BIS listing, on the other hand, carries model number 22101320I. The NBTC certification listing suggests that the phone will be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which was recently released in China. Thus, the upcoming Poco handset is speculated to offer the same features and specifications as the Redmi device.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It is likely to support five 5G bands: n5, n7, n38, n41, n77, and n78. The device could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will likely run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Since the phone is expected to carry the same features as Redmi Note 12 Pro, it could come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

In the camera department, it is likely to ship with a triple back camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and videos, it could include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition recently launched in China at a price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,400), and the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700). 

 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 Pro launch, Poco X5 Pro Specifications, Poco, Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, BIS, Redmi, Xiaomi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Faber Candy - Fantastic Design, Incredible Performance
Poco X5 Pro 5G Appears on BIS, NBTC and EEC Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, More
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, Specifications Leaked
  3. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  5. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  6. Hyundai Ioniq5 Electric SUV Launched at Auto Expo 2023
  7. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  8. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  10. Dizo Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Come With an S-Pen Slot, New Processor Based on 4nm Process Node: Report
  2. Poco X5 Pro 5G Appears on BIS, NBTC and EEC Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report
  3. Apple working on New AirPods Max, AirPods Lite Worth $99: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased
  5. Vivo X90 Series Claims to Bring the First AI Airport Mode: Report
  6. Google Maps, Assistant Could Arrive in Porsche Cockpits as Carmaker Considers Software Integration
  7. Auto Expo 2023: Sun Mobility Aims to Serve 10 Lakh Vehicles by 2025
  8. Ethereum Set to Undergo Shanghai Update in March, Here’s What It Means
  9. Hogwarts Legacy Casts Simon Pegg as Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black
  10. Apple Music, Apple TV Apps Preview for Windows Spotted on Microsoft Store: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.