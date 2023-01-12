Poco X5 Pro 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as well as NBTC and EEC certification websites. While the phone is speculated to launch in India by the end of this month, these listings have leaked its key specifications. The handset is said to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition and hence could carry identical features. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to feature an OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the upcoming Poco X5 Pro 5G has been spotted on NBTC and EEC listings with model number 2210132G. The BIS listing, on the other hand, carries model number 22101320I. The NBTC certification listing suggests that the phone will be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which was recently released in China. Thus, the upcoming Poco handset is speculated to offer the same features and specifications as the Redmi device.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It is likely to support five 5G bands: n5, n7, n38, n41, n77, and n78. The device could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will likely run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Since the phone is expected to carry the same features as Redmi Note 12 Pro, it could come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

In the camera department, it is likely to ship with a triple back camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and videos, it could include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition recently launched in China at a price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,400), and the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700).

