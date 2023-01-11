Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (January 11). The new Note 12 series smartphones from Redmi come with AMOLED displays and were unveiled earlier this month. The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor.

Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G price in India, launch offers

Price of Redmi Note 12 5G in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 19,999. It comes in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colour options.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB has a price tag of Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Glacier Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black shades.

Finally, the top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs. 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It has Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black colour variants. All three smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail partners starting today.

As an introductory offer, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on the purchase of Redmi Note 12 5G using ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions. For Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, this instant discount is capped at Rs. 3,000. Further, there is an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000. The company is also offering up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount on the purchase of vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G via HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. There are also no-cost EMI and exchange options through the retail channels.

Redmi Note 12 5G series specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They have a hole-punch display design. Under the hood, the vanilla model has a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 lineup has a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 12 5G's camera setup is led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has a slightly similar camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's rear camera setup includes a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor.

Both Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G pack a 5,000mAh battery. The former supports 33W fast charging and the latter supports 67W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, in contrast, is backed by a 4,980mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

