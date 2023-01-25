Poco X5 series has been expected for a long time in India since the company's India head teased the same in December last year. The Poco X5 series, expected to offer vanilla and Pro models, has been previously spotted on several certification websites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, confirming its impending India release. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to launch as a rebadged Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, and if so, would carry similar specifications. Recently, tipsters have leaked the probable launch date and the expected India pricing for the Poco X5 series.

According to a tweet by user Sudipta Debnath, (@imsudipta_deb) the Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India on February 6.

In another tweet by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), he said that the Poco X5 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs. 21,000 - Rs. 23,000. The tipster added that the model will be available in three configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The predecessor to the Poco X5, Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched in February 2022 at Rs. 14,999.

According to a previous report, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. If that is the case, then the phones will have similar specifications. The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The X5 Pro is also expected to run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display. It is also expected to come equipped with a triple back camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, along with a 16-megapixel front camera.

An earlier report suggests that the Poco X5 Pro 5G was spotted on certification websites like the BIS, NBTC and EEC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.