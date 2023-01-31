Technology News

Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for February 6: All Details

Poco X5 Pro 5G is reportedly expected to launch as a rebadged Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2023 11:49 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to launch as the successor to the Poco X4 Pro

Highlights
  • Poco X5 series appeared on a Hungarian retail site recently
  • Previously the Pro model was spotted on BIS, NBTC, and EEC sites
  • Both models are said to get a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display

Poco had previously teased the arrival of its X5 series. Over the past few weeks, there have been several leaks and reports surrounding the phones. The series, expected to feature a base model and a Pro variant, was spotted on several certification websites indicating its impending release. It was also recently listed on a Hungarian retail website. Confirming previous leaks and speculations about the release date of the smartphones, the company has now announced the official India and global launch date for Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G.

The official Poco India Twitter handle (@IndiaPOCO) announced the India release date for the Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G via a Tweet. The launch date has been set for February 6. On the day, the online launch event will take place at 5.30pm IST. The smartphones will also launch globally the same day.

According to a previous report, the Poco X5 Pro 5G was expected to launch in India in three storage variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB, and was also tipped to be priced between Rs. 21,000 - Rs. 23,000, as opposed to its predecessor Poco X4 Pro 5G, which was priced at Rs. 14,999.

Previously, the Poco X5 5G and Poco X5 Pro 5G was spotted on a Hungarian retail website that suggested a few key specifications.

Poco X5 5G specifications, features (expected)

The Poco X5 5G listing on the Hungarian retail site suggests that the phone will be available in Green, Blue, and Black colour variants. It also hints that the handsets will support nano-SIM, and run MIUI 13 for POCO based on Android 11. As per the website, the phone is said to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The website hints that the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm SM6375 (Snapdragon 695) SoC with 6GB of RAM.

Poco X5's triple rear camera setup will reportedly include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is said to use a 16-megapixel sensor. Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity will also be reportedly available on the phone. It could have a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support of up to 33W.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications, features (expected)

Expected to launch as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which was launched in China in December 2022, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to have similar features and specifications.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G could be offered in Black, Blue, and Yellow colourways, according to the Hungarian retail website, and will run MIUI 14 for POCO, which is based on Android 12. The phone is said to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 16K colours and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It will reportedly be equipped with a Snapdragon 778G SoC and 6GB of RAM.

A triple rear camera setup is said to be available on the Poco X5 Pro sporting a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens, as well as a 16-megapixel lens for the front camera. The Pro model, like the base model, is said to offer Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2 support. The Poco X5 Pro could include a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
