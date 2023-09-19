Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased

Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased

Redmi Note 13 series launch will take place in China on September 21 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 11:35 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has also shared a few camera samples of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ on Weibo

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 series will include three models
  • They are teased to come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC

Redmi Note 13 series is all set to go official in China on September 21 with at least three entries — Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. As the launch date nears, Xiaomi is revealing more details about the smartphones. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The company has also shared camera samples of the upcoming phone on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is teased to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Xiaomi has shared the specifications of the Redmi Note 13 series on Weibo. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood. This latest midrange chipset from Qualcomm is based on the 4nm process and features an eight-core CPU with four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four efficiency units capped at 1.95GHz. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+, on the other hand, is already confirmed to run on MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC.

The Redmi Note 13 series smartphones are teased to come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will pack a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Xiaomi has also posted a few camera samples of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ on Weibo. The samples highlight the camera advancements of the new image sensor. It suggests that the camera unit will offer different filters including Forest Green, Negative, Vivid, and Warm Green.

The brand has already announced that the launch of the Redmi Note 13 series will take place in China on September 21. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST).

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Series, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 13 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Specifications, Redmi Note 13 Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony WF-1000XM5 India Launch Date Set for September 27: Expected Price, Specifications
Elon Musk Says X to Charge All Users 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use Platform in Conversation With Israeli PM

Related Stories

Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  2. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  3. Honor 100 Pro Could Debut in November, Leak Suggests Specifications
  4. Why Elon Musk Says He Will Charge Everyone a 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use X
  5. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  6. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  7. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  8. How Apple Made It Cheaper to Repair the Rear Panel on Your iPhone 15 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Tip Four Colour Options: See Here
  10. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased
  3. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Performs TL1I Manoeuvre, on Track to Reach Sun-Earth L1 Point
  4. Elon Musk Says X to Charge All Users 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use Platform in Conversation With Israeli PM
  5. Sony WF-1000XM5 India Launch Date Set for September 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next
  7. iOS 17 Update Rolling Out Alongside iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17: Check Features
  8. Ather Energy to Accelerate New Launches in India and Foreign Markets
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  10. Oppo Watch 4 With Round Dial Reportedly in Works, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.