Redmi Note 13 series is all set to go official in China on September 21 with at least three entries — Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. As the launch date nears, Xiaomi is revealing more details about the smartphones. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The company has also shared camera samples of the upcoming phone on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is teased to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Xiaomi has shared the specifications of the Redmi Note 13 series on Weibo. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood. This latest midrange chipset from Qualcomm is based on the 4nm process and features an eight-core CPU with four performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four efficiency units capped at 1.95GHz. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+, on the other hand, is already confirmed to run on MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC.

The Redmi Note 13 series smartphones are teased to come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will pack a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Xiaomi has also posted a few camera samples of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ on Weibo. The samples highlight the camera advancements of the new image sensor. It suggests that the camera unit will offer different filters including Forest Green, Negative, Vivid, and Warm Green.

The brand has already announced that the launch of the Redmi Note 13 series will take place in China on September 21. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.