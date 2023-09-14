Technology News

Redmi Note 13 Series Confirmed to Launch on September 21: All Details

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by MediaTek 's 4nm Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 September 2023 18:45 IST
Redmi Note 13 Series Confirmed to Launch on September 21: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 handsets teased in glass and leather-back finish

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro models will likely sport a 6.67-inch OLED 120Hz display
  • The 5G-supported handsets could pack up to 1TB of inbuilt storage
  • Redmi Note 13 handsets are expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity SoCs

Redmi Note 13 series is confirmed to launch in China soon. The lineup is expected to include a base Redmi Note 13, a Redmi Note 13 Pro and a Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model. The phones are expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones that made its debut earlier this year. Some details of the upcoming handsets and the designs have been teased by Xiaomi. Now the Chinese smartphone maker has announced the official launch date for its next Redmi-branded handsets.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 13 series will launch in China on September 21 at 7pm local time. The Redmi Note 13 Pro models have been teased to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera setup. The Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC. 

The high-end model is also confirmed to sport a custom 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor, which is said to be similar to the 200-megapixel sensor used in the preceding Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Alongside the primary sensor, the handsets are also likely to feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera alongside an LED flash unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. As previously mentioned, the phones are expected to debut as the successors to the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Recently, the Pro and Pro+ models were spotted on the TENAA certification site. The models are expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phones have also been tipped to offer 5G connectivity.

Redmi Note 13 Pro is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM, while the top-of-the-line Pro+ model is expected to come with up to 18GB of RAM. The phones are also tipped to pack a 5,020mAh and 4,880mAh battery, respectively.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go
Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Redmi Note 13 Series Confirmed to Launch on September 21: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  2. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  5. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  7. Apple Adds NavIC Support to These iPhone 15 Models in India 
  8. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Features More RAM Than the iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  9. OnePlus 11 Gets First Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Details
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched, Price in India Tipped
  2. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Geekbench Scores Reveal Performance Jump Due to A17 Pro Chip, 8GB RAM
  3. Redmi Note 13 Series Confirmed to Launch on September 21: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Nothing's CMF Sub-Brand to Launch in India on September 26; Expected to Bring Smartwatch, Earphones
  6. OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go
  7. Takeshi’s Castle Reboot Casts Bhuvan Bam as Hindi Commentator, Releasing Late September on Amazon Prime Video
  8. iPhone 15 Plus India Manufacturing to Begin at Foxconn's Chennai Plant in Q4 2023: Report
  9. Unity Engine’s Installation-Based Fee Prompts Backlash From Game Developers: Details
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Models Now Offer Roadside Assistance via Satellite in the US With AAA: How It Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.