Redmi Note 13 series is confirmed to launch in China soon. The lineup is expected to include a base Redmi Note 13, a Redmi Note 13 Pro and a Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model. The phones are expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones that made its debut earlier this year. Some details of the upcoming handsets and the designs have been teased by Xiaomi. Now the Chinese smartphone maker has announced the official launch date for its next Redmi-branded handsets.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 13 series will launch in China on September 21 at 7pm local time. The Redmi Note 13 Pro models have been teased to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera setup. The Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC.

The high-end model is also confirmed to sport a custom 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor, which is said to be similar to the 200-megapixel sensor used in the preceding Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Alongside the primary sensor, the handsets are also likely to feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera alongside an LED flash unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. As previously mentioned, the phones are expected to debut as the successors to the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Recently, the Pro and Pro+ models were spotted on the TENAA certification site. The models are expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phones have also been tipped to offer 5G connectivity.

Redmi Note 13 Pro is said to pack up to 16GB of RAM, while the top-of-the-line Pro+ model is expected to come with up to 18GB of RAM. The phones are also tipped to pack a 5,020mAh and 4,880mAh battery, respectively.

