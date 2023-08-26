Xiaomi is reportedly planning to bring successors to Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, which were launched this year in March. Recently, two new Redmi phones, expected to be Redmi Note 13 Pro and a Redmi Note 13 Pro+, are said to have been spotted on the TENAA certification website revealing the key details. The purported Redmi Note 13 Pro will be launched as a successor to the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The upcoming smartphone has been tipped to be powered by a 5,020mAh battery and sport a 6.67-inch OLED display.

Tipster Digital Chat Station(translated from Chinese) has shared the screengrabs of detailed specifications of two new Redmi phones spotted on the TENAA certifications site. The smartphones, speculated to be Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+, are listed on the TENAA site with model numbers 2312DRA50C and 2312DRA50C. The listing reveals that the smartphones will be 5G-supported and will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display. The, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is tipped to pack up to 1TB storage and up to 18GB RAM, whereas Redmi Note 13 Pro is listed with up to 16GB RAM.

The TENAA listing also reveals that both upcoming smartphones could be made available in 4 storage and RAM configurations. Additionally, the handsets will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, they could house a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ are speculated to be powered by a 5,020mAh battery and a 4,880mAh battery, respectively.

Their predecessors, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G were launched in India earlier this year. The phones feature AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and run on MIUI 13 custom skin out-of-the-box. The smartphones come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoCs.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens and 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

