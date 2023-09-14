Technology News

Vivo T2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for September 22: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo T2 Pro 5G is shown to have a curved display and a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the screen.

Updated: 14 September 2023 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T2 Pro 5G is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart

Vivo T2 Pro 5G India launch date has been set for next week, the Chinese company confirmed on Thursday (September 14). The new handset will debut as a close sibling of the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G that went official in India in April this year. Vivo has also shared some images of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G to showcase its curved display. It is shown in a golden shade with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on display. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G India launch details

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G India launch will take place at 12:00pm (noon) on September 22, the company announced through a press invite. Flipkart has also created a dedicated Web page on its site to tease the launch.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Price details of Vivo T2 Pro 5G in India are yet to be officially announced, though it is tipped to be priced around Rs. 23,999. The pricing could be aligned with that of the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G in India. The latter was unveiled last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 22,999 for the 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively.

Vivo is expected to announce the Vivo T2 Pro 5G as an upgrade over the existing Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. The price of Vivo T2 5G in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Vivo T2x 5G costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G specification (expected)

The upcoming Vivo T2-series smartphone is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with 1200Hz touch sampling rate. It is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and could be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options with fast charging support. It will reportedly pack a 64-megapixel primary rear shooter with support for OIS. The camera is said to be capable of recording 4K videos. It is said to have a slim build with 7.4mm thickness.

