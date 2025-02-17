Redmi Note 14 5G is now available in a new finish in India. The handset was launched in December 2924 in the country with three colour options — Mystique White, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black shades. Key specifications of the Redmi Note 14 5G include a 6.67-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra SoC, and a triple rear camera setup. It houses a 5,110mAh battery with 45W charging support and has an IP64-rated build.

Redmi Note 14 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 5G has received a new Ivy Green colour option in India priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 instant discount with ICICI, HDFC, and SBI credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. They can also get no-cost EMI options up to six months.

The latest colour variant of the Redmi Note 14 5G is up for grabs via the Mi website. As mentioned, the new model sits alongside the Mystique White, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in December last year.

Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G Ivy Green colour version comes with the same specifications as other available colour variants. It runs on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 interface and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood alongside up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

At the back, the Redmi Note 14 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It carries a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance and carries dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and two microphones.

The Redmi Note 14 5G features a 5,110mAh with 45W charging support. The handset is confirmed to receive two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

