Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 14 5G Ivy Green Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 14 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 11:45 IST
Redmi Note 14 5G Ivy Green Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 5G runs on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 interface

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 5G was launched in December last year in India
  • Redmi Note 14 5G Ivy Green can be purchased via the company website
  • It houses a 5,110mAh battery
Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 5G is now available in a new finish in India. The handset was launched in December 2924 in the country with three colour options — Mystique White, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black shades. Key specifications of the Redmi Note 14 5G include a 6.67-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra SoC, and a triple rear camera setup. It houses a 5,110mAh battery with 45W charging support and has an IP64-rated build.

Redmi Note 14 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 5G has received a new Ivy Green colour option in India priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 instant discount with ICICI, HDFC, and SBI credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. They can also get no-cost EMI options up to six months.

The latest colour variant of the Redmi Note 14 5G is up for grabs via the Mi website. As mentioned, the new model sits alongside the Mystique White, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in December last year.

Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G Ivy Green colour version comes with the same specifications as other available colour variants. It runs on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 interface and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood alongside up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

At the back, the Redmi Note 14 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It carries a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance and carries dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and two microphones.

The Redmi Note 14 5G features a 5,110mAh with 45W charging support. The handset is confirmed to receive two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price Range, Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Redmi Note 14 5G Ivy Green Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Mini May Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Tipped to Launch in H1 2025
  3. Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price, Availability Revealed
  4. iPhone 17 Series May Arrive With This Display Upgrade Across All Models
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch Date Set; Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 14 5G Gets a New Colour Option in India
  7. Broadcom, TSMC Eye Possible Intel Deals to Split Storied Chipmaker: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. The White Lotus Season 3 Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar
  2. Ishq Interrupted Now Streaming on JioHotstar Sparks: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Drama to Stream on Netflix
  4. Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Gripping Malayalam Mystery-Thriller Online?
  5. SpaceX Starship Prepares for Next Flight After Successful Static Fire Tests
  6. ED Seizes 'Biggest' Crypto Fund Worth Rs. 1,646 crore in PMLA Case
  7. OpenAI Board Rejects Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Offer
  8. Apple Studio Display 2 With Mini-LED Screen Said to Be in Development; Could Arrive by 2026
  9. Broadcom, TSMC Eye Possible Intel Deals to Split Storied Chipmaker: Report
  10. OnePlus 13 Mini Tipped to Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Will Likely Launch in H1 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »