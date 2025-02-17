Technology News
Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price Range, Availability Confirmed

Vivo T4x 5G is said to carry the largest battery in the segment.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 10:46 IST
Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price Range, Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4x 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo T3x 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo T4x 5G may launch in India on February 20
  • The handset will likely be priced under Rs. 15,000
  • The Vivo T4x 5G could pack a 6,500mAh battery
Vivo T4x 5G has been teased to launch in India soon. Several details about the handset, including price, specifications, and a probable launch timeline, had surfaced online. Leaks suggested that the phone could arrive in Indian markets in March. However, an official teaser now suggests that the smartphone will likely launch in the country in the next few days. It also hints at the possible price range and confirms the availability details of the upcoming model. The Vivo T4x is teased to pack a large battery.

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch

An X (formerly Twitter) post from the company confirms that the Vivo T4x 5G will launch in India soon. The upcoming handset is teased to have the largest battery in its segment. A footnote in the teaser suggests that the phone will likely have a 6,500mAh battery, be priced under Rs. 15,000, and will be introduced in the country on February 20.

The promotional poster for the Vivo T4x 5G reveals that the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and offline retail stores. A Flipkart microsite for the handset is also live. However, it does not reveal any additional details about the handset. 

A previous report had suggested that the Vivo T4x 5G could be offered in India in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colour options. It is expected to sport a Dynamic Light feature to indicate different notifications. 

Notably, the Vivo T3x 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It comes in Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green, and Sapphire Blue shades. The price of the handset in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB and 8GB options are available at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

