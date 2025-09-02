Redmi 15 5G will soon be available at a discounted price, and the company on Tuesday announced its upcoming 'Diwali With Xiaomi' sale. The smartphone maker has also revealed that many other devices will also be available at discounted prices during its upcoming sale event in India. Apart from the newly launched Redmi 15 5G, interested customers will also be able to grab deals on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Note 14 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi 14c. The Redmi Buds 5C will also be available at a relatively low price during the sale.

Redmi 15 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G Series, Buds 5C Discounted Prices During the Diwali With Xiaomi Sale

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the Redmi has revealed the discounted prices at which its smartphones will be available during the upcoming Diwali With Xiaomi sale event. The company revealed that the price of the Redmi 15 5G will start at Rs. 14,999, instead of its initial launch price, which was set at Rs. 16,999. A microsite for the sale event has also gone live.

However, the company has neither revealed the commencement date nor the duration of the Diwali With Xiaomi sale. Buyers will also be able to get their hands on other Xiaomi handsets. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Note 14 Pro+ 5G will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively, in India. The current price of the two handsets (on the company's website) is Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the Redmi 14c will be discounted price of Rs. 8,999 during the Diwali With Xiaomi sale, a Rs. 1,000 drop from its regular price in India of Rs. 9,999. The company has also revealed that the Redmi Buds 5C will be available at Rs. 1,799, coming down from its Rs. 1,999 price.

Interested customers will be able to buy the Redmi 15 5G in India through Amazon and the official company website. While the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, the Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi 14c, and Buds 5C will also be available on Flipkart, apart from the two websites mentioned above.

