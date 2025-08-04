Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31, and the e-commerce giant is offering various electronics like cameras and their accessories, gaming laptops, smartwatches, phones, tablets, headphones, home theatres, and more. People with credit cards from select banks can avail additional benefits while buying the electronic of their choice. If you have an SBI credit card, you can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000.

Redmi smartphones are available at a significantly discounted rate during the e-commerce platform's Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Interested buyers who are looking to buy a new Redmi handset can get the best deals on them during the sale event. Apart from flat discounts, the company is also offering additional cashback offers and easy EMI options. You can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 500 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990, and a flat Rs. 750 off on transactions above Rs. 49,990.

We've listed the best deals on Redmi smartphones that potential customers with or without Prime subscriptions can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 gets over.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Redmi Phones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.