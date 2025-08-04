Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Redmi 13 Prime, Redmi A4, Redmi Note 14 and More Redmi Phones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering discounts on a range of electronics such as phones, smartwatches, gaming laptops, and more.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 17:06 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Redmi 13 Prime, Redmi A4, Redmi Note 14 and More Redmi Phones

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is giving cashback offers on Redmi Note 14 5G

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started at noon on July 31
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is giving bank discounts
  • You can buy a Redmi phone at up to Rs. 26,250 discount
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31, and the e-commerce giant is offering various electronics like cameras and their accessories, gaming laptops, smartwatches, phones, tablets, headphones, home theatres, and more. People with credit cards from select banks can avail additional benefits while buying the electronic of their choice. If you have an SBI credit card, you can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000.

Redmi smartphones are available at a significantly discounted rate during the e-commerce platform's Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Interested buyers who are looking to buy a new Redmi handset can get the best deals on them during the sale event. Apart from flat discounts, the company is also offering additional cashback offers and easy EMI options. You can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 500 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990, and a flat Rs. 750 off on transactions above Rs. 49,990.

We've listed the best deals on Redmi smartphones that potential customers with or without Prime subscriptions can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 gets over.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Redmi Phones

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Redmi 13 5G Prime Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,699 Buy Now
Redmi 13 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Redmi 14C 5G Rs. 12,999 Rs. 9,498 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 5G Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 Civi Rs. 54,999 Rs. 28,749 Buy Now
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Starfield to Reportedly Release on PS5 in Spring 2026, Alongside New Expansion
Samsung's 'Big Celebration, Bigger Screen Sale' Offers Vision AI Smart TV Buyers a Soundbar, Another TV

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Redmi 13 Prime, Redmi A4, Redmi Note 14 and More Redmi Phones
