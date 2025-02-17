Technology News
Apple Reportedly Considering Monetising Maps App via Search Advertising

Apple is reportedly planning to offer advertisers priority on search results.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 12:29 IST
Apple Reportedly Considering Monetising Maps App via Search Advertising

Photo Credit: Apple

There is reportedly no active engineering work being done for monetisation

Highlights
  • Apple reportedly does not have a timeline for monetisation of Maps
  • Ads are already being served on the Apple News and Stocks apps
  • Apple reportedly wants to replicate Google Maps’ business model
Apple is reportedly considering monetising its Maps app. As per a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to replicate Google Maps' business model and offer search advertising to businesses. The company is said to prominently feature its clients in the Maps app's search results. The tech giant is reportedly exploring this option to increase revenue generation from its services. Notably, the company already displays similar ads on the Apple News and Stocks apps. The ad expansion is also said to support Apple's recent push into sports.

Apple Maps Could Soon Display Ads

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated in his Power On newsletter that the iPhone maker is seriously considering boosting its ad revenue by integrating a sustainable model into the Maps app. Citing unnamed sources, Gurman claimed that the Maps division recently held an “all-hands” meeting where it explored the monetisation options.

During the meeting, executives reportedly suggested exploring search advertising. This model is already being used by Google for its Maps platform where the company prominently features sponsored businesses in search results.

Apple is reportedly planning to replicate this model for its Maps app and offer paying businesses better positioning in search results. However, it is said that no timeline or active engineering work is being done for this.

Notably, Gurman also claimed that Apple employees had discussed integrating search ads into the Maps app a few years ago. However, at the time, the discussion did not lead to any implementation.

If search ads are implemented in the Maps app, this would mean that not all the search results shown are genuine. Usually, the tech giant is transparent with the sponsored information shown in apps, and it is likely that the businesses highlighted via search ads will be labelled to let users know.

With this move, Apple will enter a space where Google already has a strong foothold. However, the iPhone maker offers access to millions of users who use the Maps app, which could be a lucrative proposition for businesses.

Separately, a recent report also claimed that Apple is seriously considering entering the robotics space to manufacture both humanoid and non-humanoid robots. These robots are said to bolster the company's smart home ecosystem, but are not expected to enter mass production before 2028.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Apple Reportedly Considering Monetising Maps App via Search Advertising
