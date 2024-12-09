Technology News
  Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India Alongside Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India Alongside Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 14 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 15:18 IST
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India Alongside Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 Pro models are available in Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a 6,200mAh battery
  • They run on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 interface
  • Redmi Note 14 price in India starts at Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 were released in India on Monday. The new Note series smartphones from the Xiaomi subsidiary feature 6.67-inch OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The base Redmi Note 14 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, while the Note 14 Pro model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC under the hood. The most premium model of the lot, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. They feature a triple rear camera unit led by the 50-megapixel primary camera and pack up to 6,200mAh battery with maximum 90W fast charging support. The Pro models have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating while the vanilla model has an IP64 rated build.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

The price of Redmi Note 14 Pro begins at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 25,999.  The Pro models are available in Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options. 

Redmi Note 14 price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. It is offered in Titan Black, Mystique White, and Phantom Purple shades. 

All three models will go on sale through Mi.com, Flipkart, and other retail stores from December 13 at 12pm noon.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 14 Pro+ runs on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 interface and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, 2560Hz instant touch sampling rate, Adaptive HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The display is touted to deliver 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and a 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate.

redmi note 14 pro plus 5g Redmi

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes in three colourways
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

The display of Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and the back panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 sensor. The main sensor is 1/1.55-inch in size and it is equipped with Xiaomi's HyperOIS stabilisation tech. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom. On the front, the handset boasts a 20-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, gyroscope, IR control, and flicker sensor. Besides, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and two microphones. The handset has an IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It has a 5,000mm sq vapour champer cooling area for thermal management. It measures 162.53x74.67x8.75mm and weighs 210.8 grams. The phone comes with a four-year fluency certificate.

Redmi Note 14 Pro, Note 14 Specifications 

The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 have the same SIM and software specifications as the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. They have 6.67-inch displays. The Redmi Note 14 Pro has a 1.5K resolution display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, while the base model has a full-HD+ display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra under the hood. 

On the rear, the Redmi Note 14 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

note 14 5g redmi Redmi Note 14

Redmi Note 14
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

The Redmi Note 14 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options and sensors are almost identical to the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Redmi Note 14 Pro has an IP68-rated build while the standard model has an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 14, on the other hand, features a 5,110mAh with 45W charging support. 

Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus Price in India, Redmi Note 14 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 14 Price in India, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus Specifications, Redmi Note 14 Specifications, Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India Alongside Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14: Price, Specifications
