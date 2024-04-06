Technology News

Redmi Turbo 3 Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Image and Renders

Redmi Turbo 3 could arrive with a triple rear camera setup, according to leaked renders of the purported smartphone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 April 2024 15:42 IST
Redmi Turbo 3 Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Image and Renders

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 3 could arrive as the successor to last year's Redmi Note 12 (pictured

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 3 is confirmed to launch in China soon
  • The handset's design has now been leaked online
  • The Redmi Turbo 3 could launch globally as the Poco F6
Advertisement

Redmi Turbo 3 is confirmed to launch in China in the near future, and the company's first smartphone in the 'Turbo' lineup has now been spotted in leaked images. Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) shared a hands-on image of the purported Redmi Turbo 3 as well as two renders showing the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone. The company is yet to reveal the smartphone's specifications, but the leaked pictures suggest that it will sport a triple rear camera setup.

The first image shared by the tipster on Weibo shows the handset being held in a way that shows the rear panel with two cameras located on the left, and a third camera in the middle. The right side of the panel appears to house a circular LED flash and Redmi branding in small letters.

redmi turbo 3 fixed focus digital redmi turbo 3

The leaked image and renders of the Redmi Turbo 3
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Fixed Focus Digital

 

According to GSMArena, the rear camera 200-megapixel camera setup will be led by a 200-megapixel primary camera, with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone will also reportedly sport an unspecified secondary camera as well as a macro camera that is located in the middle.

Meanwhile, the tipster shared two renders of the purported Redmi Turbo 3 in white and black colourways, showing the same design as the phone seen in the hands-on image. The leaked renders also indicate that the phone's rear panel curves into the right and left side of the phone. Both the volume and power buttons are seen on the left side of the phone — when looking at the rear panel.

A few days ago, a company executive confirmed the Chinese smartphone maker's plans to launch a new smartphone called the Redmi Turbo 3. Expected to arrive as the successor to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China as part of a new smartphone series, the Redmi Turbo 3 is codenamed "Little Tornado" (translated from Chinese).

Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang has confirmed the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Previous reports also suggested the phone would feature the same chipset, along with a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. This phone could eventually make its debut outside China as the Poco F6 — more details about both handsets are likely to surface in the coming weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 3, Redmi Turbo 3 design, Redmi Turbo 3 specifications, Redmi Turbo series, Redmi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Urges US Appeals Court to Overturn ITC's Apple Watch Import Ban Amidst Masimo Dispute

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 3 Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Image and Renders
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30 4G With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Check Deals and Offers on Smart TVs
  3. Redmi Turbo 3 Design Leaked: See Hands-On Image and Renders
  4. Google Pixel 8a Launch Expected Soon as It Receives Bluetooth Certification
  5. Production Delays Said to Hit iPad Models Ahead of Anticipated May Debut
  6. Reliance Digital Announces 'Digital Discount Days' Sale: See Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 3 Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Image and Renders
  2. Apple Urges US Appeals Court to Overturn ITC's Apple Watch Import Ban Amidst Masimo Dispute
  3. Vivo V30 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Elon Musk Denies Report Tesla Is Scrapping Less-Expensive Electric Car
  5. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Deals and Offers on Smart TVs Revealed
  6. Reliance Digital Announces Digital Discount Days Sale: Check Dates, Prices and Offers
  7. Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report
  8. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Confirmed to Launch on April 18 as Company Resets Naming Strategy
  9. RBI Proposes Support for CBDC Distribution via Non-Bank Payment Operators
  10. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Parasyte: The Grey, and Others on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and Sony Liv
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »