Redmi Turbo 3 is confirmed to launch in China in the near future, and the company's first smartphone in the 'Turbo' lineup has now been spotted in leaked images. Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) shared a hands-on image of the purported Redmi Turbo 3 as well as two renders showing the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone. The company is yet to reveal the smartphone's specifications, but the leaked pictures suggest that it will sport a triple rear camera setup.

The first image shared by the tipster on Weibo shows the handset being held in a way that shows the rear panel with two cameras located on the left, and a third camera in the middle. The right side of the panel appears to house a circular LED flash and Redmi branding in small letters.

The leaked image and renders of the Redmi Turbo 3

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Fixed Focus Digital

According to GSMArena, the rear camera 200-megapixel camera setup will be led by a 200-megapixel primary camera, with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone will also reportedly sport an unspecified secondary camera as well as a macro camera that is located in the middle.

Meanwhile, the tipster shared two renders of the purported Redmi Turbo 3 in white and black colourways, showing the same design as the phone seen in the hands-on image. The leaked renders also indicate that the phone's rear panel curves into the right and left side of the phone. Both the volume and power buttons are seen on the left side of the phone — when looking at the rear panel.

A few days ago, a company executive confirmed the Chinese smartphone maker's plans to launch a new smartphone called the Redmi Turbo 3. Expected to arrive as the successor to the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China as part of a new smartphone series, the Redmi Turbo 3 is codenamed "Little Tornado" (translated from Chinese).

Redmi General Manager Thomas Wang has confirmed the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Previous reports also suggested the phone would feature the same chipset, along with a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. This phone could eventually make its debut outside China as the Poco F6 — more details about both handsets are likely to surface in the coming weeks.

