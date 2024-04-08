Technology News

Redmi Turbo 3 Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch April 10 Alongside Redmi Pad Pro

Redmi Turbo 3 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 3 is teased in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 3 is codenamed "Little Tornado"
  • The handset will launch alongside the Redmi Pad Pro
  • The Redmi Turbo 3 will be available in a 16GB + 1TB option
Redmi Turbo 3 is confirmed to be introduced in China soon. Details about the phone, including renders, had surfaced online recently suggesting key specifications and design. The company recently confirmed the moniker of the handset and has now announced its launch date. It has also revealed the design, colour options, and some key features of the upcoming model. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

A landing page on Xiaomi China's website confirms that the Redmi Turbo 3 is scheduled to launch in China on April 10 at 7pm local time. The phone is teased in three colour options - black, green and golden. The rear panel is seen with two camera sensors alongside a ring-like flash unit. The power button and volume rockers are placed on the right edge of the handset. 

Meanwhile, an official Weibo post reveals that the Redmi Turbo 3 will feature a flat display with slim bezels and a centre hole-punch slot for the front camera. A couple of other official posts also reveal that the upcoming handset will be 7.8mm thick, weigh 179g, and that the top variant will come with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is also said to run Xiaomi's HyperOS out-of-the-box.

The Redmi Turbo 3 will launch alongside the Redmi Pad Pro, the company confirmed. The tablet is teased to launch in three colourways and will carry a 12.1-inch 2.5K display and a 10,000mAh battery. The tablet is set to join the Redmi Pad which was unveiled in 2022. The upcoming model is also confirmed to ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS. The landing page of the Redmi Turbo 3 also teases the launch of Xiaomi's open-back headphones. 

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Redmi Turbo 3 may feature a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It has also been tipped to launch outside China as the Poco F6.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Model Numbers Surface Online, Could Launch Soon: Report
Oppo A3 Pro Launch Date Set for April 12; Design, Colour Options Revealed

