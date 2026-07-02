Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is just a couple of days away. The sale event will commence on July 4 and will be live until July 6, giving you three full days to grab the best deals on a number of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances. On Thursday, the e-commerce platform announced that the Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals are now live, giving you a head start before the sale event kicks off on Saturday. The company has also revealed top deals on handsets from reputable brands, including OnePlus, Redmi, Nothing, and Lava.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, you can now buy one at a relatively low price via Amazon. The company has listed the OnePlus 13, the company's last-generation flagship handset, which was launched in India in January 2025, at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999. You can also get the OnePlus 13s at a relatively low price of Rs. 49,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 57,999. Similarly, the Nothing Phone 3, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, and the recently launched Redmi Turbo 5 are also listed at discounted prices.

Apart from direct price cuts, you can also avail an instant discount of 10 percent with a credit card of Axis Bank and SBI during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, allowing you to maximise your savings. While the sale begins on July 4 for everyone, Prime members will get 24 hours of early access to the deals.

Here's a list of the best Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals on smartphones from top brands, like Redmi, OnePlus, Nothing, and Lava, in India now. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the bank discounts, exchange bonuses, or cashback that you can avail at checkout.

Amazon Prime Day Top Early Deals on Smartphones