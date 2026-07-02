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Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Smartphones From Top Brands Like OnePlus, Redmi and More Revealed

Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals are now live in India, offering discounts on various phones.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 18:24 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Smartphones From Top Brands Like OnePlus, Redmi and More Revealed

OnePlus 13 features a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day early deals are now live
  • Amazon Prime Day sale will allow customers to avail card discounts
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 18,000 on the OnePlus 13
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is just a couple of days away. The sale event will commence on July 4 and will be live until July 6, giving you three full days to grab the best deals on a number of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances. On Thursday, the e-commerce platform announced that the Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals are now live, giving you a head start before the sale event kicks off on Saturday. The company has also revealed top deals on handsets from reputable brands, including OnePlus, Redmi, Nothing, and Lava.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, you can now buy one at a relatively low price via Amazon. The company has listed the OnePlus 13, the company's last-generation flagship handset, which was launched in India in January 2025, at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999. You can also get the OnePlus 13s at a relatively low price of Rs. 49,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 57,999. Similarly, the Nothing Phone 3, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, and the recently launched Redmi Turbo 5 are also listed at discounted prices.

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Apart from direct price cuts, you can also avail an instant discount of 10 percent with a credit card of Axis Bank and SBI during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, allowing you to maximise your savings. While the sale begins on July 4 for everyone, Prime members will get 24 hours of early access to the deals.

Here's a list of the best Amazon Prime Day Sale early deals on smartphones from top brands, like Redmi, OnePlus, Nothing, and Lava, in India now. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below do not include the bank discounts, exchange bonuses, or cashback that you can avail at checkout. 

Amazon Prime Day Top Early Deals on Smartphones

Model Listed Price Sale Price Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 54,999 Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
Nothing Phone 3 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 41,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Lava Bold N2 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, Lava Bold N2, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, Redmi Turbo 5, Nothing Phone 3
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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