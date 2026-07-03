Amazon Prime Day Mobile Offers 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus, Nothing and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is now live for Prime members. However, the sale event will kick off for everyone at midnight today. While there are still a few hours left until the sale event begins, you can get your hands on the early deals, offering various electronics, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more home appliances, at relatively low prices. Phones from reputable brands like OnePlus, Redmi, iQOO, and Nothing have been listed on the e-commerce platform, which you can start adding to your Amazon cart for a faster checkout.

Whether you want to buy your first smartphone or upgrade your current one, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 will let you maximise your savings. If you have a Rs. 50,000 budget, there are plenty of options available. Handsets that were launched at a higher price can now be purchased within this particular price bracket.

For reference, the OnePlus 13, which features a triple rear camera unit, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 72,999. Similarly, the Redmi Turbo 5, the first Redmi Turbo series to launch in India, can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 33,999, marking a price drop of about Rs. 11,000.

Here's the list of the best smartphones from reputable brands that you can purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. You can also avail an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. However, some of the figures mentioned below include the above-mentioned bank offer.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 50,000

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