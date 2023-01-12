Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the company's upcoming foldable smartphone, will reportedly be unveiled this summer. The phone will arrive as a successor to Galaxy Z Fold 4, which was launched last year in August. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is months away from its launch, it is speculated to come with new features and improvements over its predecessor, including a dedicated Samsung S-Pen holder. It is also said to have major upgrades to the performance, camera, and other features. Galaxy Z Fold 4 also arrived with several upgrades over Galaxy Z Fold 3, including a larger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a report by GizmoChina via The Pixel, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly come with a standard S-Pen stylus holder. The report said that this new addition could improve the overall productivity quotient of the foldable device. The new smartphone is also likely to make the thickness and weight of the phone heavier and thicker.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may now weigh 275 grams and be 6.5mm thick when unfolded, while its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams.

Further, the report also noted that the phone could be powered by a new processor by Qualcomm named Snapdragon 985 5G SoC based on a 4nm processor. However, this is yet to be officially announced by the semiconductor manufacturer. The report also mentions a previous article that stated that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 came with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched globally at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022. It is priced at Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on display and it runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1. It will feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.