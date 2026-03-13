The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in February as the company's flagship smartphone. While it brought several notable hardware changes and artificial intelligence (AI)-backed enhancements, the headlining feature is touted to be the Privacy Display. Built directly into the handset's screen, it is designed to limit side-angle visibility without affecting the user's viewing experience. The Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra combines display engineering at the hardware level with software controls, which, the company claims, is the mobile industry's first integrated privacy display.

What Is Privacy Display on Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Privacy Display is a built-in option for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which restricts the view of the screen from any angle. Unlike the traditional privacy screen protectors, which are stick-on types, the Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a built-in type, which means the screen is not dimmed as with the traditional screen protectors. When the Privacy Display option is enabled, the phone restricts the view of the screen for users looking at the phone from the side, while the person looking from the front can see the screen as usual.

This can help prevent nearby people from reading messages, viewing photos, or seeing sensitive information. The feature supports multiple levels of privacy. In some cases, it partially obscures specific types of content, such as passwords or PIN entry fields, while simultaneously allowing the rest of the interface to remain visible.

Samsung has designed the feature for scenarios such as commuting, working in public spaces, or using a phone in crowded areas.

How Privacy Display Works

The core technology used to enable the Privacy Display feature is Samsung's Flex Magic Pixel technology. As explained by Samsung, it operates by managing the distribution of pixels and how light is dispersed at different angles. The technology makes use of both small and large pixels in the display panel.

When turned off, the screen primarily utilises wide pixels, which disperse light more broadly. This ensures wide viewing angles and consistent image quality from multiple directions, similar to other AMOLED panels. The system switches to narrow pixels when the Privacy Display is actuated. Samsung says these pixels are engineered to control and restrict how light spreads from the screen.

As Flex Magic Pixel technology operates at the hardware level, Samsung claims that the overall quality of the display remains unaffected and that problems such as dimming or colour distortion do not occur, as they do in less sophisticated solutions, like third-party privacy screen protectors.

Conditions for Partial Screen Obscuring

Privacy Display can automatically obscure certain types of sensitive content when the system detects specific situations on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This behaviour is typically triggered when users interact with authentication fields or private input screens, as per the company.

For example, when entering a password, PIN, or other sensitive credentials, the phone can partially limit screen visibility from the sides. In such situations, the display remains clear for the user holding the phone, while appearing dim or unreadable to someone viewing it from an angle.

Samsung notes that Privacy Display works most effectively when the device is held directly in front of the user, as the system is designed to prioritise the primary viewing angle.

How to Enable Privacy Display on Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Open the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Scroll down and tap Display. Locate and select the Privacy Display option Toggle the Privacy Display switch to turn the feature on

Once enabled, the screen's viewing angle will be automatically restricted for people looking at the display from the sides.

How to Enable Privacy Display for Passwords or PIN Entry

Open Settings on your Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Go to Display and tap Privacy Display Enable Partial Obscuring for Sensitive Content The phone will now automatically limit visibility when entering passwords, PINs, or other sensitive information.

With this option turned on, authentication fields become harder to view from side angles while remaining clearly visible to the user.

