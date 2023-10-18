Samsung equipped the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy this year, ditching the company's in-house Exynos chipsets. Some models in next year's Galaxy S24 family are expected to pack Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. As we wait for the official announcement, Geekbench's Vulkan test comparison shows that the Adreno 750 GPU of the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be extensively faster than the Adreno 740 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In the alleged Geekbench 6 Vulkan test said to belong to the Galaxy S24+, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has scored a remarkable 17,031 points. This score is 81.6 percent higher than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The ongoing Galaxy S23 Ultra's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy has scored 9,379 points on the same platform.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC features an Adreno 740 GPU, while the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is touted to feature the Adreno 750 GPU. As the Geekbench Vulkan benchmark primarily focuses on graphics performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC could offer a substantial upgrade in that area over its predecessors.

Geekbench 6's Vulkan test performance will not be reflected in every test and real-life performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The purported Galaxy S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is also expected to outperform its predecessor by a higher margin, as its larger vapour chamber could contribute to higher scores.

Samsung is believed to announce the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones in January next year. It could come with Titanium frames instead of aluminium. Early rumours suggested that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature an Exynos chip in some regions like Canada and the US, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon chip across all markets. All handsets in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

