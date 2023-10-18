Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra, Suggests Vulkan Test

Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 15:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra, Suggests Vulkan Test

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched in February

Highlights
  • Samsung is believed to announce the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024
  • Geekbench 6 Vulkan test performance will not be reflected in every test
  • Galaxy S24 and S24+ might feature an Exynos chip in global markets
Samsung equipped the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy this year, ditching the company's in-house Exynos chipsets. Some models in next year's Galaxy S24 family are expected to pack Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. As we wait for the official announcement, Geekbench's Vulkan test comparison shows that the Adreno 750 GPU of the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be extensively faster than the Adreno 740 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In the alleged Geekbench 6 Vulkan test said to belong to the Galaxy S24+, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has scored a remarkable 17,031 points. This score is 81.6 percent higher than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The ongoing Galaxy S23 Ultra's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy has scored 9,379 points on the same platform.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC features an Adreno 740 GPU, while the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is touted to feature the Adreno 750 GPU. As the Geekbench Vulkan benchmark primarily focuses on graphics performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC could offer a substantial upgrade in that area over its predecessors.

Geekbench 6's Vulkan test performance will not be reflected in every test and real-life performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The purported Galaxy S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is also expected to outperform its predecessor by a higher margin, as its larger vapour chamber could contribute to higher scores.

Samsung is believed to announce the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones in January next year. It could come with Titanium frames instead of aluminium. Early rumours suggested that the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature an Exynos chip in some regions like Canada and the US, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon chip across all markets. All handsets in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Netflix Geeked Week 2023 Announced, Lineup Includes Stranger Things, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and More

Samsung Galaxy S24+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra, Suggests Vulkan Test
