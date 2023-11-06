Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Leak Again; Shows Familiar Design With Flat Display

Samsung Galaxy S24+ might pack a 6.65-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 November 2023 19:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Leak Again; Shows Familiar Design With Flat Display

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched in February

Highlights
  • Renders show the Galaxy S24 with a triple rear camera unit
  • It appears to have a hole-punch cutout on display to house selfie shooter
  • Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to run on Exynos chips in select regions
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup with vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to go official early next year. Numerous leaks have already shed light on their specifications. Most recently, new CAD (computer-aided design) renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the Galaxy S24 have surfaced on the Web. The renders indicate a yellow colour option for the device. It features a hole punch cutout on the display. The Galaxy S24 is expected to ship with Exynos chip in select regions, while the Indian variant is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

A PhoneArena report shared CAD renders of Galaxy S24. They suggest a yellow colour option for the device. It is seen with a flatter display and looks almost similar to the design of its predecessor — Galaxy S23. It appears to have a hole-punch cutout on display to house the selfie shooter.

galaxy s24 phonearena Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Series
Photo Credit: PhoneArena

 

The renders show the Galaxy S24 with a triple rear camera unit. The three raised camera lenses are seen arranged alongside the LED flash. Further, the report claims that the Galaxy S24+ could measure 158.5x75.9x7.75mm — slightly taller and thinner than the Galaxy S23+. The Galaxy S24+ might pack a 6.65-inch display, while the Galaxy S24 could feature a 6.1-inch display. The same publication recently shared alleged renders of Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official on January 17. It is likely to feature Titanium frames instead of aluminium.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to run on Exynos chips in global markets like the US and Canada. Meanwhile, the Indian variant could run on a custom "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all markets. All handsets in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
xAI, Elon Musk's AI Startup, to Be Integrated With X; Will Be Available as Standalone App

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Leak Again; Shows Familiar Design With Flat Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Reportedly Listed on BIS; India Launch Imminent
  2. Vivo X100 Pro's First Official Look Is Here: See Design
  3. OnePlus 12 Could Offer OnePlus 11's Wired Charging Speed
  4. Vivo X100 Price, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  6. Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  7. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  8. Redmi 12 5G Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Launch on This Date
  10. Invincible 2, The Railway Men, and More: 10 Biggest Web Series to Watch in November
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra With SoC Details Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Renders Leak Again; Shows Familiar Design With Flat Display
  3. xAI, Elon Musk's AI Startup, to Be Integrated With X; Will Be Available as Standalone App
  4. Indian Developers Invest in Installing Residential EV Charges as Sales Soar
  5. WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification; Working on Ability to Share Polls in Channels: Report
  6. Poco X6 Pro Could Launch Soon in India; Reportedly Listed on BIS Website
  7. Vivo X100 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of November 13 Launch, Shows Four Colourways
  8. Google Play Protect Real-Time Scanning Effective Against Several Malicious Apps: Report
  9. OnePlus 12 Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website With 100W Wired Fast Charging Support
  10. Samsung Galaxy A05 User Manual Spotted Online; May Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »