Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup with vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to go official early next year. Numerous leaks have already shed light on their specifications. Most recently, new CAD (computer-aided design) renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the Galaxy S24 have surfaced on the Web. The renders indicate a yellow colour option for the device. It features a hole punch cutout on the display. The Galaxy S24 is expected to ship with Exynos chip in select regions, while the Indian variant is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
A PhoneArena report shared CAD renders of Galaxy S24. They suggest a yellow colour option for the device. It is seen with a flatter display and looks almost similar to the design of its predecessor — Galaxy S23. It appears to have a hole-punch cutout on display to house the selfie shooter.
Galaxy S24 Series
Photo Credit: PhoneArena
The renders show the Galaxy S24 with a triple rear camera unit. The three raised camera lenses are seen arranged alongside the LED flash. Further, the report claims that the Galaxy S24+ could measure 158.5x75.9x7.75mm — slightly taller and thinner than the Galaxy S23+. The Galaxy S24+ might pack a 6.65-inch display, while the Galaxy S24 could feature a 6.1-inch display. The same publication recently shared alleged renders of Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+.
The Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official on January 17. It is likely to feature Titanium frames instead of aluminium.
The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to run on Exynos chips in global markets like the US and Canada. Meanwhile, the Indian variant could run on a custom "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC across all markets. All handsets in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
