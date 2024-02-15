Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is likely to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2024 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Xiaomi 14 Ultra leaked renders seen in black and white colourways

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to feature four rear camera units
  • The smartphone may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is likely to get a 5,180mAh battery
Xiaomi 14 Ultra may be unveiled on February 25 during the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. The purported top-of-the-line handset has surfaced online multiple times over the past few weeks. The company has not yet confirmed the model but several leaks and reports have suggested details about the phone. Some key specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra have been tipped previously. Leaked design renders of the model have also shown the back panel design. Now the front panel design of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the price of the handset have leaked. It was also reportedly spotted on a certification site.

A MySmartPrice report shared leaked renders of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which showed the front panel of the handset. It appears with a flat display with very slight curves near the edges and very slim bezels and chin. The report claimed that the phone may come with a 2.5D quad micro curved screen. It also is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. An earlier report from the same publisher leaked the rear panel renders of the handset previously. 

xiaomi 14 ultra mysmartprice inline xiaomi 14 ultra

Xiaomi 14 Ultra leaked design renders
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Another report by Dealabs (via 9to5Google) suggested that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may be priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,33,600) for its 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage option. Although this report claims that the model will be available in a single configuration, it was previously tipped to come in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants.

A Xiaomi handset with the model number 24031PN0DC has also been spotted on China's MIIT certification site and tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that this is the purported Xiaomi 14 Ultra model. The phone is said to support 5G and satellite connectivity, although it is still unclear if it supports two-way calling or allows only satellite messaging.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. It may also sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit and a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price, Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
