Samsung's Galaxy Z foldable lineup has seen a lot of success. In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the bestselling foldable in Q4 2022. The Galaxy Z lineup currently includes the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip series of foldables. However, a new report now suggests that the South Korean tech giant will soon expand its foldable smartphone repertoire. The lineup should see new additions later this year and over the next couple of years.

Twitter user RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) suggests that Samsung will soon expand its foldable smartphones lineup. Currently, the lineup consists of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The tipster suggests that the upcoming lineup will begin with the Galaxy Z Flex, which could offer a triple folding display panel rather than a simple folding layout. He also mentions a Galaxy Z Tab, which is said to have a stretchable display panel, that could translate to a foldable tablet with the functionality of a smartphone.

Two other devices said to be added to the lineup include the 'Ultra' versions of the existing Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, which are expected to come equipped with resolution upgrades to the existing device form factors. The Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, according to the tweet, could have a 4K resolution folding display manufactured by BOE, while the Galaxy Z Flip Ultra would have a 2K resolution.

Samsung's display design and manufacturing division already has a specialised webpage for flexible and folding OLED panels. The webpage lists form factors such as slidable and rollable displays, implying that the company already has production-grade folding and flexing display variations in the works.

