Samsung Galaxy Z Flex, Galaxy Z Tab, Galaxy Z Flip Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Tipped to Launch in 2024

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables later this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 19:36 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (pictured)

  • Samsung is exclusively working on flexible and folding OLED panels
  • The company is also reportedly working on a 360-degree display
  • Galaxy Z series has seven active foldable models as of now

Samsung's Galaxy Z foldable lineup has seen a lot of success. In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the bestselling foldable in Q4 2022. The Galaxy Z lineup currently includes the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip series of foldables. However, a new report now suggests that the South Korean tech giant will soon expand its foldable smartphone repertoire. The lineup should see new additions later this year and over the next couple of years.

Twitter user RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) suggests that Samsung will soon expand its foldable smartphones lineup. Currently, the lineup consists of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The tipster suggests that the upcoming lineup will begin with the Galaxy Z Flex, which could offer a triple folding display panel rather than a simple folding layout. He also mentions a Galaxy Z Tab, which is said to have a stretchable display panel, that could translate to a foldable tablet with the functionality of a smartphone.

Two other devices said to be added to the lineup include the 'Ultra' versions of the existing Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, which are expected to come equipped with resolution upgrades to the existing device form factors. The Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, according to the tweet, could have a 4K resolution folding display manufactured by BOE, while the Galaxy Z Flip Ultra would have a 2K resolution.

Samsung's display design and manufacturing division already has a specialised webpage for flexible and folding OLED panels. The webpage lists form factors such as slidable and rollable displays, implying that the company already has production-grade folding and flexing display variations in the works.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flex, Samsung Galaxy Z Tab, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
