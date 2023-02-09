Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has been anticipated for a while. Samsung recently debuted its Galaxy S23 series smartphones - with a base, a plus, and an ultra model, worldwide. This Galaxy A series device might be the next model that the South Korean tech giant rolls out. Previously spotted listings on various certification sites had hinted at some of the specifications of the smartphone. Now, a new leak has tipped some more features, including the colour options that the phone may be available in.

In a tweet, tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will arrive with a 6.6-inch display. The tipster added that the phone would be available in four colour variants - Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Graphite. The upcoming A series device by Samsung will likely run Android 13 and be offered in two configurations - 6GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage.

The smartphone, expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A33, was previously spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number SM-A346M. The FCC listing indicates that the phone will support 25W wired charging. Prior to these listings, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was discovered on the Bluetooth SIG database and benchmarking website Geekbench.

The phone will most likely run Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface on top. According to the listing, the phone scored 778 points on Geekbench's single-core test and 2,322 points on the multi-core test.

Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was also reportedly seen on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its impending India launch.

According to previous leaks, the smartphone will have a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

