Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Key Specifications, Colourways Tipped, Could Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is likely to be available in four colour variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 February 2023 11:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Key Specifications, Colourways Tipped, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A33 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was spotted on several certification sites
  • The phone is likely to feature a 6.6-inch display
  • It may also offer support for 25W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has been anticipated for a while. Samsung recently debuted its Galaxy S23 series smartphones - with a base, a plus, and an ultra model, worldwide. This Galaxy A series device might be the next model that the South Korean tech giant rolls out. Previously spotted listings on various certification sites had hinted at some of the specifications of the smartphone. Now, a new leak has tipped some more features, including the colour options that the phone may be available in.

In a tweet, tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will arrive with a 6.6-inch display. The tipster added that the phone would be available in four colour variants - Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Graphite. The upcoming A series device by Samsung will likely run Android 13 and be offered in two configurations - 6GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage.

The smartphone, expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A33, was previously spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number SM-A346M. The FCC listing indicates that the phone will support 25W wired charging. Prior to these listings, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was discovered on the Bluetooth SIG database and benchmarking website Geekbench.

The phone will most likely run Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface on top. According to the listing, the phone scored 778 points on Geekbench's single-core test and 2,322 points on the multi-core test.

Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was also reportedly seen on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its impending India launch.

According to previous leaks, the smartphone will have a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
SpaceX Plans to Fire Up All 33 Starship Engines in Pivotal Test Ahead of First Orbital Launch
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Key Specifications, Colourways Tipped, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Likely to Launch in These Color Options
  2. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  3. Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Begins Today in These Countries
  4. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  5. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  10. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Will Restore Services After Users Were Unable to Tweet During Outage, Elon Musk Says
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Price Hike Opens Door for More Expensive Games
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Key Specifications, Colourways Tipped, Could Launch Soon
  4. SpaceX Plans to Fire Up All 33 Starship Engines in Pivotal Test Ahead of First Orbital Launch
  5. SpaceX Prevented Ukraine From Using Starlink Internet for Drones Amid Russia War, Company President Says
  6. Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia Sequel in Development, Says Disney
  7. Google Bard Chatbot Blunders in Ad Touting New Technology as Competition With Microsoft Heats Up
  8. BTC, ETH Fall Alongside Majority Popular Altcoins, Losses Turn Crypto Charts Red
  9. Disney to Lay Off 7,000 Workers to Cut Costs, Restructure Company in Sweeping Revamp by CEO Bob Iger
  10. Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Begins in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.