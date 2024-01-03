Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A55 Renders Leaked Again; Suggest Three Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy A55 could be powered by an in-house Exynos 1480 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2024 12:12 IST
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy A55 seen with a triple rear camera system

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 could get a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The handset is expected to carry a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Galaxy A55 may arrive with an IP67 rating
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G may debut soon. The phone is expected to arrive with upgrades over its preceding model, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which debuted in March 2023. The older model carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A55 has been reportedly spotted on certification sites, hinting at its imminent launch. Now, renders of the phone have leaked hinting at the Galaxy A55's colour options.

An Android Headlines report shared design renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy A55 5G. The images show the handset in three colour options - black, light blue, and pink. The middle frame appears to have a metallic finish.

samsung galaxy a55 android headlines inline Galaxya55

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A55 renders in three colours
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The back panel of the Samsung Galaxy A55 is seen with three separate vertically placed, raised circular camera units in the top left corner. There's also a small circular LED flash unit visible beside it. The right edge of the handset is seen with a bump with the volume rocker and power button. The front panel appears with thin side bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A55 has been tipped to carry a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by an in-house Exynos 1480 chipset paired with an Xclipse 530 GPU. The phone may run Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is said to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. The phone could also come with a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support and offer an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A55 launch, Samsung Galaxy A55 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
