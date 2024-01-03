Technology News

Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset

Realme 11 Pro+ runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2024 11:14 IST
Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro+ tipped to come with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera

Highlights
  • The handset may debut in the mid-range smartphone segment
  • Realme is hosting a launch event on January 3
  • Specifications of Realme 12 Pro+ could be an upgrade over Realme 11 Pro+
Advertisement

Realme 12 Pro series comprising the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ is anticipated to go official in India soon. Ahead of an official announcement, a tipster has suggested the chipset of the Realme 12 Pro+ model. The upcoming handset is said to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Realme 12 Pro+ could succeed the Realme 11 Pro+ that went official in the country in July. It is speculated to come with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) on X claimed that the Realme 12 Pro+ will ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, which is expected to compete with the likes of Realme 12 Pro+, is also confirmed to run on the same chipset.

While Realme hasn't announced a launch date or even confirmed the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series in India, it did announce its new brand slogan on January 3. The company changed its slogan from 'Dare to Leap' to 'Make it Real'. 

As per past leaks, the Realme 12 Pro+ could come with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset may debut in the mid-range smartphone segment priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It is rumoured to be the first handset in the mid-range segment to feature a periscope lens.

The specifications for the Realme 12 Pro+ could be an upgrade over last year's Realme 11 Pro+. The latter was launched in June with an initial price tag of Rs. 27,999. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The phone boasts a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. A 32-megapixel selfie camera and, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support are the other key specifications of the device.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Read detailed Realme 11 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 12, Realme 12 Pro Plus, Realme 12 Series, Realme, Realme 12 Pro Plus Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Set for January 17, Galaxy S24 Series Expected; Pre-Reservations Begin in India
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Marks Its 15th Anniversary Trading Above $45,000, Still Fails to Uplift Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details, Specifications Leak Online
  2. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
  3. Moto G Play (2024) Price, Design, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  4. Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  5. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Set to Take Place Next Month
  6. iPhone 15 Gets Discounted on Flipkart: Check New Price
  7. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS Rollout in India to Start With These Devices
  9. Oppo Find X7 Leaks in New Hands-on Video Ahead of January 8 Launch
  10. Apple Shares Plunge as Barclays Predicts 'Lacklustre' iPhone 16: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. CoinDCX Refutes Claims of Being Probed for Fraud as Disorderly Chaos Keeps India’s Crypto Sector Engulfed
  2. Google Responds to Detection of Session Token Malware Capable of Hijacking Accounts: Report
  3. Moto G34 5G India Launch Date Set for January 9; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Tecno Pop 8 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vodafone Idea and Elon Musk's Starlink Not in Tie-Up Talks, Telecom Firm Clarifies
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in February; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Ubisoft Corrects Star Wars Outlaws Release Window From ‘Late 2024’ to Sometime This Year
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Moniker Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Spotted on TDRA Website
  9. Facebook Introduces 'Link History' on Mobile App to Track Websites You Visit: How to Enable or Disable It
  10. Apple Sheds $100 Billion in Market Cap as Barclays Predicts 'Lacklustre' iPhone 16: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »