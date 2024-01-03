Realme 12 Pro series comprising the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ is anticipated to go official in India soon. Ahead of an official announcement, a tipster has suggested the chipset of the Realme 12 Pro+ model. The upcoming handset is said to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The Realme 12 Pro+ could succeed the Realme 11 Pro+ that went official in the country in July. It is speculated to come with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) on X claimed that the Realme 12 Pro+ will ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, which is expected to compete with the likes of Realme 12 Pro+, is also confirmed to run on the same chipset.

While Realme hasn't announced a launch date or even confirmed the launch of the Realme 12 Pro series in India, it did announce its new brand slogan on January 3. The company changed its slogan from 'Dare to Leap' to 'Make it Real'.

As per past leaks, the Realme 12 Pro+ could come with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset may debut in the mid-range smartphone segment priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It is rumoured to be the first handset in the mid-range segment to feature a periscope lens.

The specifications for the Realme 12 Pro+ could be an upgrade over last year's Realme 11 Pro+. The latter was launched in June with an initial price tag of Rs. 27,999. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The phone boasts a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. A 32-megapixel selfie camera and, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support are the other key specifications of the device.

