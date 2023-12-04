Samsung Galaxy A55 could be inching towards its launch as its specifications and renders have surfaced online. The upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone is said to come with a 6.5-inch flat display. The renders suggest that the Galaxy A55 will have a hole punch cutout on the display. It is seen carrying triple rear cameras as well. The handset is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC. The Galaxy A55 will debut as a successor to the Galaxy A54 5G, which was launched in India in March this year.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with MySmartPrice shared the alleged renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A55. The renders show the display with a centrally located hole punch cutout housing the selfie camera. The smartphone is seen in a black shade with a triple camera setup at the rear. The phone doesn't seem to have a camera island as sensors are arranged in small individual circular modules. The camera sensors are placed vertically with a small LED flash unit beside them. Further, the power button and the volume rockers are seen arranged on a protruding part of the right edge.

Samsung Galaxy A55

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @OnLeaks

As per the leak, the Galaxy A55 will have a 6.5-inch flat display with full HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is said to measure around 161.1 x 77.3/77.9 x 8.2mm.

Past reports claimed that the Galaxy A55 will debut in March next year. It is said to be powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC coupled with Xclipse 530 GPU. It is expected to pack a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It is likely to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A55 is expected to debut as a follow-up to the Galaxy A54 5G. The latter is currently available for purchase with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options.

