Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A55 Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display

Samsung Galaxy A55 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch flat display with full HD+ resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2023 11:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A55 is tipped to get a triple-camera setup

Highlights
  • The handset is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC
  • Past reports claimed that the Galaxy A55 will debut in March next year
  • The Galaxy A55 is expected to debut as a follow-up to the Galaxy A54 5G
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A55 could be inching towards its launch as its specifications and renders have surfaced online. The upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphone is said to come with a 6.5-inch flat display. The renders suggest that the Galaxy A55 will have a hole punch cutout on the display. It is seen carrying triple rear cameras as well. The handset is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC. The Galaxy A55 will debut as a successor to the Galaxy A54 5G, which was launched in India in March this year.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with MySmartPrice shared the alleged renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A55. The renders show the display with a centrally located hole punch cutout housing the selfie camera. The smartphone is seen in a black shade with a triple camera setup at the rear. The phone doesn't seem to have a camera island as sensors are arranged in small individual circular modules. The camera sensors are placed vertically with a small LED flash unit beside them. Further, the power button and the volume rockers are seen arranged on a protruding part of the right edge.

galaxy a55 samsung mysmartprice Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A55
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @OnLeaks

 

As per the leak, the Galaxy A55 will have a 6.5-inch flat display with full HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is said to measure around 161.1 x 77.3/77.9 x 8.2mm.

Past reports claimed that the Galaxy A55 will debut in March next year. It is said to be powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC coupled with Xclipse 530 GPU. It is expected to pack a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It is likely to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A55 is expected to debut as a follow-up to the Galaxy A54 5G. The latter is currently available for purchase with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A54
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 12 Battery, Connectivity Details Confirmed; More Specifications Leak as Live Images Surface Online

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A55 Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  2. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  4. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  5. Why the Government Has Banned 'Dark Patterns' on E-Commerce Platforms
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut in India
  7. OnePlus Open Review: Raising the Bar
  8. Airtel Balance Check: How to Check Your Prepaid Balance, Validity and More
  9. Infinix Hot 40i With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  10. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  2. OnePlus 12 Battery, Connectivity Details Confirmed; More Specifications Leak as Live Images Surface Online
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders, Full Specifications Leak Online
  4. Government Bans Use of 'Dark Patterns' on E-Commerce Platforms; Guidelines Issued
  5. OpenAI Postpones Launch of Custom GPT Store Announced at DevDay to Early 2024
  6. Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 'Dynamic Port' Launched: Specifications, Features
  7. Tesla Cybertruck With Higher Price Tag, Lower Driving Range Arrives Two Years Behind Schedule
  8. Honor X7b With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. GTA 6 Trailer Coming This Tuesday, Rockstar Games Confirms
  10. Xbox Game Pass December 2023: Far Cry 6, Remnant I and II, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »