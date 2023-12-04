OnePlus 12 is set to launch in China on December 5 as a successor to the OnePlus 11 5G. The latter was introduced in February this year. OnePlus has previously confirmed several key specifications of the upcoming flagship model including processor, camera, and colourways. Now, more details of the handset, such as the battery, charging, and connectivity options have also been confirmed by the company. A top OnePlus executive has shared live images of the phone. More live images that hint at key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12 have also leaked online.

Li Jie Louis, OnePlus China President, has shared live images of the OnePlus 12 in Pale Green and White colour options. The green variant is seen with a marble-like finish on the back panel. The phone is also confirmed to launch in a third Rock Black colour option.

OnePlus 12 in Pale Green and White colourways

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Li Jie Louis

The company has also confirmed in a Weibo post that the OnePlus 12 will be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging support. It will also support wireless reverse charging. The wired and wireless charging solution is said to charge the phone from 0 to 100 percent in 26 minutes and 55 minutes, respectively. OnePlus claims that the battery life of the OnePlus 12 exceeds that of all competing flagship Pro models with a DOU (days of usage) of 1.79 days.

OnePlus added that the OnePlus 12 will be equipped with a "multi-functional infrared remote control function" (translated from Chinese) which is said to help users control home appliances from their handsets. The phone will also come with "all-region multi-functional NFC" and support the new low-power Bluetooth 5.4.

In another post, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will also offer fast connectivity with USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1. The flagship handset will also arrive with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Meanwhile, leaked live images posted on Weibo, have also suggested key specifications of the OnePlus 12. The phone, carrying the model number PDJ110, is said to launch in three RAM + storage variants - 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB, and 24GB + 1TB. The leaked images suggest that the phone will feature a 6.82-inch display and a 32-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support. It will run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The handset will also sport a ProXDR display with a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits, 2K resolution, and carry DisplayMate's A+ certification.

