Samsung is gearing up to launch the next generation of Galaxy S series smartphones early next year. A series of leaks have already shed light on the features of the flagship smartphones ahead of the rumoured launch on January 17. Most recently, renders of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have leaked online along with their full specifications. Both Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24, in contrast, is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a Titanium frame while the vanilla and Plus models could have an aluminium armour frame.

Windows Report has leaked alleged renders and full specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in a new report. The leaked renders also suggest the Galaxy S24 series colour options. The handsets are seen in black, gray, violet, and yellow shades with a hole punch display design and minimal bezels. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is seen with a flat back panel and a flat display with integrated S Pen. It appears to have a quad camera setup on the rear with all four cameras housed inside separate rings. The Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ are shown with triple rear cameras. The images indicate a similar design language to that of the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Photo Credit: Windows Report

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be reportedly available in titanium black, titanium gray, titanium violet, and titanium yellow colour options, whereas the colour versions of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be called onyx black, marble grey, cobalt violet, and amber yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications (leaked)

As per the report, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and use a titanium frame. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage options. For optics, the handset is anticipated to carry a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It might include a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for super fast charging 2.0 and fast wireless charging 2.0. It is also said to come with Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices that have wireless charging support. The handset could offer Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, and Ultra Wide Band connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ specifications (leaked)

The Galaxy S24 is said to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Galaxy S24+ could pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz screen. The regular model is expected to run on an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S24+ could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 12GB of RAM. The regular model is said to debut in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, while the Plus model could be offered in 256GB and 512GB storage storage variants.

As per the report, both handsets will carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, they are likely to include a 12-megapixel front camera. The vanilla Galaxy S24 will reportedly house a 4,000mAh battery with super-fast charging support, while the Galaxy S24+ is said to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with super fast charging 2.0 support.

Samsung is expected to employ AI-based technologies in the Galaxy S24 series. It might include the ability to translate messages in real time with support for over a dozen languages. The AI could also assist in editing images and searching.

