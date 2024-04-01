Various rumours and leaks that we have been treated to so far have suggested that Samsung could launch more than one book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 model this year. While the timeline for these releases is still quite sketchy, it is said that Samsung may hold its next Unpacked launch event for the same in Paris at an earlier than usual date. There's also been plenty of rumours not just about a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold model, but a more premium one as well. It's been tagged as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra and is expected to come with better features over the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 model. Now, a report claims that this new high-end foldable model may not arrive in all markets.

A report by Galaxyclub.nl suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has been in development. It also states that the device has been developed under the model code Q6A. The website reports that Samsung is working on a new device with a model number SM-F958, which according to the source is a Galaxy Z Fold 6 with an ‘Ultra' branding. This is because the last digit of Samsung's model numbering system usually indicates the model type.

According to the report, the number ‘6' is always used for describing a ‘Fold model', while the number ‘8' is always used for the ‘Ultra' models in recent years. The current Galaxy Z Fold 5 for example is called the SM-F946, while the upcoming fold is expected to carry the SM-F956 model number. Meanwhile the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the model number SM-S928.

Indeed, the new model number hints an unusual fusion of the Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series with the ‘Ultra' branding moving to Samsung's foldables for the first time. Samsung currently also uses the ‘Ultra' branding for its Galaxy Tab S tablet series and for its Galaxy Book laptop series as well.

However, it's not all good news. As galaxyclub.nl also suggests that for now, there is only an SM-F958N model being worked on by Samsung. The letter ‘N' at the end indicates that it is a variant of the device developed for the South Korean market. The currently available information does not specify a device model or variant for other markets. And this is why the source concludes that Samsung may only release the standard model called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at launch.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is also expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 6 model at the upcoming Unpacked, which is expected to be held in Paris, France this year.

