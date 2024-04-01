Technology News

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Exists, but May Not Be Available in All Markets: Report

Samsung’s expected high-end foldable may arrive, just not in the way we expected it to.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 13:46 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Exists, but May Not Be Available in All Markets: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 is said to arrive with several upgrades over the current model

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to expand its Galaxy Z Fold 6 into a series this year
  • The manufacturer is said to bring two additional Galaxy Z Fold 6 models
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may pack better camera hardware
Various rumours and leaks that we have been treated to so far have suggested that Samsung could launch more than one book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 model this year. While the timeline for these releases is still quite sketchy, it is said that Samsung may hold its next Unpacked launch event for the same in Paris at an earlier than usual date. There's also been plenty of rumours not just about a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold model, but a more premium one as well. It's been tagged as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra and is expected to come with better features over the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 model. Now, a report claims that this new high-end foldable model may not arrive in all markets.

A report by Galaxyclub.nl suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has been in development. It also states that the device has been developed under the model code Q6A. The website reports that Samsung is working on a new device with a model number SM-F958, which according to the source is a Galaxy Z Fold 6 with an ‘Ultra' branding. This is because the last digit of Samsung's model numbering system usually indicates the model type.

According to the report, the number ‘6' is always used for describing a ‘Fold model', while the number ‘8' is always used for the ‘Ultra' models in recent years. The current Galaxy Z Fold 5 for example is called the SM-F946, while the upcoming fold is expected to carry the SM-F956 model number. Meanwhile the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the model number SM-S928.

Indeed, the new model number hints an unusual fusion of the Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series with the ‘Ultra' branding moving to Samsung's foldables for the first time. Samsung currently also uses the ‘Ultra' branding for its Galaxy Tab S tablet series and for its Galaxy Book laptop series as well.

However, it's not all good news. As galaxyclub.nl also suggests that for now, there is only an SM-F958N model being worked on by Samsung. The letter ‘N' at the end indicates that it is a variant of the device developed for the South Korean market. The currently available information does not specify a device model or variant for other markets. And this is why the source concludes that Samsung may only release the standard model called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at launch.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is also expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 6 model at the upcoming Unpacked, which is expected to be held in Paris, France this year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Xiaomi SU7 Buyers Could Face Waits of 4-7 Months for Deliveries Amid Strong Demand

