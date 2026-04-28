Samsung Wallet was recently updated with a new “Trips” feature, designed to help Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners to organise and manage travel-related experiences in one place. The new functionality will be available in select global markets starting this month. Samsung says that the new Trip timeline shows all travel-related plans in a single place and lets users manage bookings, flight itineraries, and car rentals, among others. The new Samsung Wallet tool gives Samsung a modest advantage in trip organisation compared to Google Wallet.

Samsung Adds Trips Feature to Wallet

In a newsroom post, Samsung said the new Trips feature in Samsung Wallet will offer Galaxy smartphone users a single place to keep their trip details organised and stay one step ahead as their plans unfold. The new feature introduces a Trip timeline that consolidates all travel-related details in a single view.

When users add supported items to Samsung Wallet, the Trips feature will organise them based on the time and location. This helps travellers to keep their itineraries in one place despite details coming from different sources. The Trips feature supports hotel bookings, flight details, car rentals, and excursions. It can also manage tickets for buses, trains, theme parks, and sporting events.

Additionally, the Trips allow users to manually input itinerary items and attach notes or reminders to saved entries. Trips is confirmed to begin rolling out this month on compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones in South Korea, the US, and the UK. Eligible users with Samsung Wallet versions like 5.9.32 or higher in South Korea, 6.4.97 or higher in the US, and 6.4.98 or higher in the UK can access this feature.

The new Trip feature gives Samsung a slight advantage in trip organisation over its rival, Google Wallet, which allows users to save boarding passes, transit details, and event tickets. Google Waller imports necessary details from Gmail, but it lacks the timeline view.

Samsung has also disclosed its plans to upgrade Samsung Wallet over time with new features and partnerships. The app Samsung Knox protection, and it uses encryption and biometric authentication.