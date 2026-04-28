iQOO Neo 10 is all set to be available in new colour options in India. The Vivo sub-brand, through an X post on Tuesday, confirmed the arrival of new colour variants of the iQOO Neo 10. The handset was launched in May 2025 in two shades. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and features a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. A 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build are the other key specifications of the phone.

iQOO Neo 10 Teased in White and Black Colourways

The brand will launch a new Alpine White colour variant of the iQOO Neo 10 in India on April 30. iQOO and iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya shared a poster on X showcasing the phone in a new shade. The company recently teased a black option, and these new colourways will join Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome finishes, which have been available in the country since the phone's initial launch in May last year.

The iQOO Neo 10 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and it goes up to Rs. 43,999 for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. The Alpine White is likely to be priced similarly.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications

On the specification front, the iQOO Neo 10 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,500 nits local peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. This phone includes a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset

The iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone has a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber. It carries a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.