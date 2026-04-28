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iQOO Neo 10 Will Soon Be Available in Two New Colour Variants in India

iQOO Neo 10 is already available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome finishes in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 15:15 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Will Soon Be Available in Two New Colour Variants in India

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

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Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 new colour variant will launch in India this week
  • It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera unit
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iQOO Neo 10 is all set to be available in new colour options in India. The Vivo sub-brand, through an X post on Tuesday, confirmed the arrival of new colour variants of the iQOO Neo 10. The handset was launched in May 2025 in two shades. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and features a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. A 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build are the other key specifications of the phone.

iQOO Neo 10 Teased in White and Black Colourways

The brand will launch a new Alpine White colour variant of the iQOO Neo 10 in India on April 30. iQOO and iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya shared a poster on X showcasing the phone in a new shade. The company recently teased a black option, and these new colourways will join Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome finishes, which have been available in the country since the phone's initial launch in May last year.

VoltIQOO Neo 10 Discussion
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The iQOO Neo 10 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and it goes up to Rs. 43,999 for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. The Alpine White is likely to be priced similarly.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications

On the specification front, the iQOO Neo 10 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,500 nits local peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. This phone includes a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset

The iQOO Neo 10 has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone has a 7,000mm sq vapour cooling chamber. It carries a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging. It has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

FAQiQOO Neo 10 FAQs
What are the main features of the iQOO Neo 10?
The iQOO Neo 10 is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of internal storage. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor, along with a 32MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 120W wired charging and is backed by a 7000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 10 is available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options.
When was the iQOO Neo 10 released?
The iQOO Neo 10 was officially launched in India on May 26, 2025.
Where can I buy the iQOO Neo 10?
You can buy the iQOO Neo 10 through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and select retail stores.
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Further reading: iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10 Price, iQOO Neo 10 Specifications, iQOO Neo 10 Features, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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