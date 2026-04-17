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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Tipped to Debut With UFS 5.0 Storage, But Only Select Models Might Get Upgraded

The company's currently flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model is equipped with UFS 4.0 storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 12:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Tipped to Debut With UFS 5.0 Storage, But Only Select Models Might Get Upgraded

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Samsung will adopt the UFS 5.0 storage to select Galaxy S27 models
  • Samsung reconsidered its initial plans due to the rising costs
  • The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could feature UFS 4.0
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Samsung Galaxy S27 series launch is expected to take place next year, but rumours about its hardware are already surfacing on the Web. A recent leak claims that the Galaxy S26 series successor will offer UFS 5.0 storage. The UFS 5.0 storage standard announced last year is designed for mobile applications and computer systems which need high performance. The existing Galaxy S26 Ultra has UFS 4.0 storage. The upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to come with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It is likely to offer a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Expected to Get UFS 5.0 Storage

A new post on Naver by Yeux1122 (in Korean) suggests that Samsung will adopt the UFS 5.0 storage to select models in the Galaxy S27 series, instead of using it across the lineup. The company reportedly reconsidered its initial plans due to the rising cost and challenges in production. The leak states that the basic capacity configuration will remain unchanged.

The new leak indicates that the UFS 5.0 will be used in the flagship Galaxy S27 Ultra. For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra were launched with UFS 4.0 storage. The vanilla Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could feature UFS 4.0. Other Android flagships, including the OnePlus 15, Motorola Signature and Xiaomi 17, already offer UFS 4.1.

The JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council) unveiled the UFS 5.0 standard in October last year. The new storage standard offers improved performance for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven systems and mobile devices. It offers a bandwidth of up to 10.8Gbps, compared to the 5.8Gbps delivered by UFS 4.0 and UFS 4.1. It is designed for meeting the demands of AI applications and is claimed to maintain low-power consumption.

Early rumours about the Galaxy S27 Ultra have already surfaced online, months ahead of its expected arrival. It is said to run on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset from Qualcomm. The upcoming phone could offer S Pen support with a digitiser. It is said to feature a quad rear camera setup led by a 1/1.12-inch 200-megapixel sensor, supporting LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology for improved dynamic range.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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