Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Likely to Launch in India Next Week, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 15,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Likely to Launch in India Next Week, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 15,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has been previously spotted on multiple certifications sites.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 March 2023 14:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Likely to Launch in India Next Week, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 15,000: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy F13 (pictured) model

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G may run on Exynos 1330 SoC
  • The phone may also feature a Mali-G58 MP2 GPU
  • Galaxy F14 5G is expected come equipped with a 5nm EUV processor

Samsung is expected to launch a host of new devices, including smartphones and tablets, later this year. Among them is the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G handset. The phone has been previously spotted on various certification sites and was also recently reportedly seen listed on the Google Play Console website. Expected to launch as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone, the F14 device has been previously reported to launch in India soon. A new report has suggested the likely launch date and the price at which the smartphone is expected to arrive.

According to IANS (via Techlusive), the Galaxy F14 5G will likely go on sale in India as early as next week at a price of around Rs. 15,000. If true, it would then become the country's first smartphone in its price range to feature a 5nm chipset.

The Galaxy F14 5G device is reportedly expected to be powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset. The phone is also expected to come equipped with a 5nm EUV processor with two 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 performance cores, six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, and a Mali-G58 MP2 GPU.

Except for the larger battery, the Galaxy F14 5G is rumoured to be very similar to the Galaxy A14 5G, the report suggested. Just like its predecessor the Galaxy F13 5G, the Galaxy F14 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, 20 percent larger than the battery in the Galaxy A14 5G.

The F-series smartphone is likely to feature a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz, the report added. It may include a dedicated microSD card slot, and come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. It is reportedly expected to come pre-installed with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The Galaxy F13 was launched in India last June. The phone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It comes pre-installed with Android 12. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and has up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, this phone has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy F13 includes a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. A USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack are also included with the device.

Offered in Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue colour variants, the Galaxy F13 is priced in India starting from Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets Next-Gen Patch to Improve Performance, Resolve Bugs Across PC and Console Editions
Featured video of the day
More Action from MWC 2023

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Likely to Launch in India Next Week, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 15,000: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  2. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  3. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Details
  4. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
  6. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  7. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
  8. Poco X5 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India At This Price
  9. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  10. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C55 India Launch Date Confirmed Set for March 21: All Details
  2. Silicon Valley Bank Resolution Will Bring Relief to Startups in Aftermath of Collapse: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Date Set for March 23: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Likely to Launch in India Next Week, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 15,000: Report
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets Next-Gen Patch to Improve Performance, Resolve Bugs Across PC and Console Editions
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Pricing, Specifications Leak via Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. Nissan Files for Web3 Patents, Indicates at Plans to Launch NFTs, Virtual Merch in Metaverse
  8. Itel Gearing Up to Launch a Budget Smartphone Under Rs. 8,000; Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery: Report
  9. Government Plans Crackdown on Pre-Installed Apps, New Security Testing for Smartphones: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Tipped to Launch in Global Markets in May: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.