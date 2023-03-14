Samsung is expected to launch a host of new devices, including smartphones and tablets, later this year. Among them is the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G handset. The phone has been previously spotted on various certification sites and was also recently reportedly seen listed on the Google Play Console website. Expected to launch as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone, the F14 device has been previously reported to launch in India soon. A new report has suggested the likely launch date and the price at which the smartphone is expected to arrive.

According to IANS (via Techlusive), the Galaxy F14 5G will likely go on sale in India as early as next week at a price of around Rs. 15,000. If true, it would then become the country's first smartphone in its price range to feature a 5nm chipset.

The Galaxy F14 5G device is reportedly expected to be powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset. The phone is also expected to come equipped with a 5nm EUV processor with two 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 performance cores, six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, and a Mali-G58 MP2 GPU.

Except for the larger battery, the Galaxy F14 5G is rumoured to be very similar to the Galaxy A14 5G, the report suggested. Just like its predecessor the Galaxy F13 5G, the Galaxy F14 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, 20 percent larger than the battery in the Galaxy A14 5G.

The F-series smartphone is likely to feature a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz, the report added. It may include a dedicated microSD card slot, and come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. It is reportedly expected to come pre-installed with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The Galaxy F13 was launched in India last June. The phone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It comes pre-installed with Android 12. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC and has up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, this phone has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy F13 includes a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. A USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack are also included with the device.

Offered in Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue colour variants, the Galaxy F13 is priced in India starting from Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.