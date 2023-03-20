Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications Teased, Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch on March 24

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G could be priced between Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 15,000.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2023 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has Exynos 1330 SoC under the hood

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has 6,000mAh battery
  • It will go on sale via Flipkart
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has 6.6-inch full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is all set to make its India debut on March 24, but ahead of it, the South Korean smartphone brand has teased some of its specifications. It is confirmed to be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC and will offer a RAM Plus feature. The Galaxy F14 5G is teased to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Separately, a fresh leak has tipped the India pricing details of the handset alongside a few specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price in India (leaked)

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has leaked the price details of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G via a Twitter post. As per the tipster, the handset will have a retail box price of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and it will be available for purchase with a price tag of between Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 15,000.

Samsung has already announced that the launch of the Galaxy F14 5G will take place on March 24 at 12pm IST in India. Since then, the company has been actively teasing the smartphone via its dedicated microsite and a landing page on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications

The listing indicates that Galaxy F14 5G will run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.0. It is confirmed to receive OS upgrades for two years along with four security updates. It will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is also teased to be equipped with a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It offers a RAM Plus feature that allows users to expand the available memory using free storage. The Galaxy F14 5G is teased to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to two days of playtime on a single charge.

According to Brar, the Galaxy F14 5G will be offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. It is said to feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there could be a 13-megapixel sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
