Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (March 23) through the company's live commerce event. Customers purchasing the new Galaxy A-series smartphones during the special event will get limited-period offers. The offers include discounts on the Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G feature Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by octa-core processors. Both models pack triple rear cameras and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price in India is set at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 40,999. It is up for sale in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour options.

In contrast, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G's price starts at Rs. 30,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM +256 GB storage option costs Rs. 32,999. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver colour options.

The special live commerce sale started at 12:00pm IST on Thursday (March 23) on the Samsung India website and will be live until midnight on March 24. Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G through Samsung live commerce will be eligible to receive a 25W travel adapter worth Rs. 1,299 for free.

Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Buds Live worth Rs. 5,999 at a discounted price of Rs. 999 on purchasing the new handsets until March 27. The company is also offering up to Rs. 3,000 discount for purchases made via select bank cards along with a Samsung upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 2,500. There are also no-cost EMI and exchange options.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. They feature Super AMOLED displays with a full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and vision booster support. The display of the Galaxy A54 5G measures 6.4-inch, while the Galaxy A34 5G has a 6.6-inch screen. Both models are powered by unnamed octa-core processors coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G's triple rear camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Galaxy A34 5G also carries a similar triple rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor.

Both models pack 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light, fingerprint, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Other features include an IP67-certified build and stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby technology.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

