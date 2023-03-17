Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India Launch Set for March 24 via Flipkart; Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 1330 SoC

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is teased to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2023 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is teased to be powered by a 5nm processor

Highlights
  • The Geekbench listing suggests 6GB RAM on Samsung Galaxy F14 5G
  • t has model number SM-E146B
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.0

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is set to launch in India on March 24. Samsung confirmed the arrival of the new F-series smartphone in the country via Flipkart. The listing on the online marketplace reveals some of the features of the upcoming Galaxy F14 5G. It shows that the handset will run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 and receive OS upgrades for two years with four years of security updates. The Galaxy F14 5G is teased to be powered by a 5nm processor and carry a 6,000mAh battery. Separately, a Samsung smartphone believed to be Galaxy F14 5G has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. It is shown with an Exynos 1330 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

Flipkart, via a dedicated landing page on its website, teased the India launch of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G. As per the teaser, the handset will go official in the country on March 24 and the launch event will begin at 12pm IST. However, the pricing details of the smartphone are unknown at this moment.

The Flipkart listing indicates that the Galaxy F14 5G will run on Android 13-based OneUI 5.0. Samsung is promising OS upgrades for two years along with four security updates for the new handset. It is also teased to be equipped with a 5nm processor and pack a large 6,000mAh battery. The listing suggests two colour options for the handset.

Separately, a Samsung smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number SM-E146B. The listing is thought to be of Galaxy F14 5G. It has scored 811 points in single-core testing and 2,120 points in multi-core testing. The listing suggests 6GB of RAM and an Android 13 operating system.

As per the listing, an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows two CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz and six cores capped at 2.00GHz. These CPU speeds suggest the presence of an Exynos 1330 on the Galaxy F14 5G.

Additionally, model number SM-E146B appeared on Samsung's India's support page as well. It indicates dual SIM support for the device.

The Galaxy F14 5G is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 15,000 in India. The Galaxy F13 was launched in India in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 12,999.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications, Samsung, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns
‘Taking Zero-Risk Approach in India’: Giottus CEO on Keeping Crypto Biz Legally Safe

Comment
