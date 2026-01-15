Technology News
English Edition
  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Phones Like Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Phones Like Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2026 12:02 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Phones Like Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a discounted price.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will provide cashback offers
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company’s current S series flagship
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer easy EMI options
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to begin in India on January 16 (Friday), and the company has revealed that it will offer exclusive deals to Amazon Prime subscribers. During the sale event, the US-based e-commerce giant is offering various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances at relatively low prices. A day ahead of the sale event, the company has revealed the best deals on Samsung smartphones that the customers will be able to grab. During the sale event, customers can get an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards, along with cashbacks and exchange bonuses.

If you are looking to upgrade your current smartphone or want to buy a new one, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will allow you to maximise your savings while buying your next Samsung phone. The e-commerce platform has revealed that it will offer the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, its current S series flagship phone, at a discounted price. Similarly, Samsung foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will also be listed at relatively low prices. However, customers who do not wish to pay the full price at once can avail the easy EMI options.

Here is the list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones that you can grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the prices given below include cashback offers, bank discounts, and additional exchange bonuses, on top of direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,22,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Rs. 80,999 Rs. 77,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 99,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Rs. 1,64,999 Rs. 1,04,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M07 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 12,499 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 DIscounts, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Deals, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
