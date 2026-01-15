Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to begin in India on January 16 (Friday), and the company has revealed that it will offer exclusive deals to Amazon Prime subscribers. During the sale event, the US-based e-commerce giant is offering various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances at relatively low prices. A day ahead of the sale event, the company has revealed the best deals on Samsung smartphones that the customers will be able to grab. During the sale event, customers can get an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards, along with cashbacks and exchange bonuses.

If you are looking to upgrade your current smartphone or want to buy a new one, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will allow you to maximise your savings while buying your next Samsung phone. The e-commerce platform has revealed that it will offer the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, its current S series flagship phone, at a discounted price. Similarly, Samsung foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will also be listed at relatively low prices. However, customers who do not wish to pay the full price at once can avail the easy EMI options.

Here is the list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones that you can grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. It is worth noting that the prices given below include cashback offers, bank discounts, and additional exchange bonuses, on top of direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.