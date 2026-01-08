Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Reportedly Explains Reason Behind Google Play System Update Delays on Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung reportedly says internal testing slowed Google Play system updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 12:49 IST
Samsung Reportedly Explains Reason Behind Google Play System Update Delays on Galaxy Smartphones

Galaxy phones receive Android patches despite older Play system versions

Highlights
  • Google Play system updates on Galaxy devices may resume in January 2026
  • Users reported Play system versions stuck at mid-2025 levels
  • Samsung holds Google updates until One UI and Knox testing is complete
Samsung has reportedly clarified why many Galaxy smartphones are running older versions of Google Play system updates, saying the delay is deliberate and tied to its internal software validation process. The explanation follows weeks of user confusion after devices continued to receive recent Android security patches while Google Play system versions remained outdated. In comments shared with a German publication, the company said the pause is linked to the rollout of new devices and major One UI updates, and does not reflect a broader security lapse.

The company shared the explanation with Heise Online after users raised concerns about missing Google Play system updates. Samsung said it temporarily paused distribution of these updates during the rollout of new devices and major One UI releases, citing the need for internal validation. Until distribution resumes, the company advised users to continue installing regular firmware and Android security patches.

The South Korean tech giant said it only releases Google Play system updates after completing internal testing to avoid compatibility or stability issues, according to the report. This testing covers One UI, the Knox security platform, and the wide range of Galaxy hardware and carrier variants. The company reportedly said the rollout of Google Play system updates is expected to resume in January 2026, though it did not confirm whether updates will then follow a monthly schedule.

Notably, the delay issue became more noticeable as Galaxy users reported receiving recent Android security patches, in some cases dated December 1, 2025, while their Google Play system update levels remained stuck at earlier dates, such as July, August, or September 2025.

Google Play system updates operate separately from Android OS updates and the Google Play Services app. Introduced under Project Mainline in 2019, the system allows Google to update core Android components through the Play Store framework, supporting privacy, security, and other system-level features.

While Google typically delivers these updates every month, manufacturers must approve them for their devices. Samsung said its approach prioritises stability and consistency across its device portfolio, even if that results in slower Play system update rollouts compared to Google's preferred update cadence.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
