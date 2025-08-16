Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is reported to launch pretty soon as the next-generation upgrade to last year's Galaxy S24 FE. The handset has been subjected to various leaks and rumours that have shed some light on its potential specifications and features. Now, a new leak has revealed the renders of the upcoming smartphone, which confirms some key elements about its design and colour options. The handset is reported to come with exclusive colour options, which were introduced with the regular Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Renders Reveal Design, Colour Options

The latest renders were shared by Android Authority, which gives us some key information about the design of the upcoming smartphone. As per the report, the handset is reported to be available in five colour options, including Black, Navy, Icy Blue, and White. Interestingly, this would be the first time the South Korean-based company will introduce a new White colour option in the Galaxy S25 series.

The design renders also reveal some key details about the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The smartphone might come with a flat frame design, which looks similar to the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. Moreover, there is a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, situated at the top-left corner with an LED flash. The right side of the panel features volume controls and a power on/off button. The front panel comes with an almost bezel-less display with a punch-hole camera cutout at the top-centre position.

The report further highlights that the smartphone might be launched on September 4, 2025, as the company has recently scheduled a press conference for the IFA 2025. That said, there is no official confirmation on the same, as the recent invite hints the event to be more about the AI and smart homes.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has been subjected to various leaks in the past that have given us some information about its potential features and specifications. The handset is reported to feature an Exynos 2400 processor, which is a slight improvement over the Exynos 2400e from last year. The handset is also reported to pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device might also feature a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The Galaxy S25 FE is also reported to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The handset will also reportedly feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.