Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch soon as a successor to last year's Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date of the new Fan Edition (FE) smartphone, but ahead of that, the specifications of the Galaxy S25 FE have leaked online. It could run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to offer minor upgrades in battery capacity, front camera and chipset over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications (Expected)

The folks at Android Headlines have leaked the purported specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. It is said to feature a 6.7 Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is tipped to run on an Exynos 2400 SoC, which is expected to offer slightly better performance than the Exynos 2400e on the Galaxy S24 FE.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It could ship with One UI 8 based on Android 16. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with OIS and f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly come with a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Last year's model featured a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Samsung could equip the Galaxy S25 FE with a 4,900mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the 4,700mAh battery that arrived on the Galaxy S24 FE. The new model is tipped to offer 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The upcoming handset will reportedly have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It could measure 161.3×76.6×7.4mm and weigh 190g.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to debut in August or early September. The company is expected to unveil the handset in icy blue, jet black, navy and white colourways.