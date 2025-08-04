Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE renders suggest that the handset could feature a triple rear camera setup and a flat back panel.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 August 2025 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could get the same RAM capacity as Galaxy S24 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could feature 8GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch display
  • The phone is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be offered in four colour options, and feature a triple rear camera setup, according to leaked renders of the phone. This comes days after a tipster revealed the possible colourways of the handset, similar to the ones leaked now. Previously, the rumoured ‘Fan Edition' (FE) phone's RAM and storage options were also leaked online, signalling that it could come in two onboard storage options. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 FE could sport a 6.7-inch touchscreen with full-HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colour Options (Expected)

According to a report by Nieuwe Mobiel, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be offering the South Korean tech giant in four colour options - Light Blue, Dark Blue, Black, and White (translated from Dutch). The publication has also shared the renders of the phone, showing its possible rear design. The Galaxy S25 FE can be seen with a triple rear camera setup and a flat back panel. However, the renders also suggest that the supposed successor of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might not feature any buttons on the left side. But it could get two antenna bands.

The colour options are in line with a recent leak, which revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be offered in icy blue, jet black, navy, and white colourways. The leak had also suggested that the phone could feature 8GB of RAM and come in two onboard storage options: 128GB and 256GB. For context, this is similar to the Galaxy S24 FE, which comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

Samsung's next ‘Fan Edition' smartphone is expected to be unveiled in either September or October this year. The Galaxy S25 FE is said to sport a 6.7-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, along with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Moreover, it could be powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2400 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, it is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor. At the front, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could get a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to come with a 4,900mAh battery pack and 45W fast charging support.

