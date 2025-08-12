Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has been listed on a UK retailer's website, revealing the design and key specifications of the upcoming handset. A listing for the smartphone suggests that the Galaxy S25 FE will be powered by the same chipset as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and will also retain some design elements. The handset could feature a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch camera cutout on the front. Samsung is expected to unveil its latest ‘Fan Edition' (FE) phone a bit earlier than its predecessor did last year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, Key Specifications (Expected)

A listing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE on Tesco's website was spotted by WinFuture, before it was taken down by the UK retailer. The listing revealed the design and key technical specifications of the phone. The alleged images show that the handset's design could resemble last year's Galaxy S24 FE model. It appears with a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash and a selfie camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout on the front.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will start at EUR 679 (roughly Rs. 69,129), the report said. The handset could be powered by the same octa-core Exynos 2400e SoC as last year's Galaxy S FE-series phone, delivering up to 2.8GHz of peak clock speed. It is said to be offered in two colour options: Jet Black and Icy Blue. The images suggest it will feature narrow bezels around the screen, and a metal frame.

Although the design is in line with previous leaks, the phone was earlier reported to debut in four colourways: Light Blue, Dark Blue, Black, and White (translated from Dutch).

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could feature 8GB of RAM, paired with up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is said to be another variant of the rumoured Galaxy S-series handset with 128GB internal storage. It will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,340×1,080 pixel resolution, similar to the Galaxy S24 FE, which ships with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. It will reportedly pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, which is slightly larger than the 4,700mAh battery of its predecessor. It could run on One UI based on Android 16.