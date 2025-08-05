Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 FE will arrive earlier than its predecessor. A new report has suggested the probable launch date of the handset. The design and expected colour options of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online recently. The phone may be sold in Light Blue, Dark Blue, Black, and White colour options. It is expected to come with an Exynos 2400 SoC, a 4,900mAh battery, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date (Expected)

According to an FNN News report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch in South Korea on September 19. The report added that the handset will likely be priced under KRW 1 million (roughly Rs. 63,200). Recently, Samsung confirmed that the smartphone will arrive in global markets earlier than the preceding Galaxy S24 FE.

A recent leak claimed that the Galaxy S25 FE may be offered in Light Blue, Dark Blue, Black, and White colourways. It could be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. The handset is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC. It may ship with Android 16-based One UI 8. The phone could sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ screen with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. At the front, the handset could come with a 12-megapixel sensor. It is said to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Notably, the existing Galaxy S24 FE was unveiled in September 2024. It features an Exynos 2400e SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel selfie snapper. The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.