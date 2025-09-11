Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India Leaked; Might Be Similar to Price of Galaxy S24 FE at Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India Leaked; Might Be Similar to Price of Galaxy S24 FE at Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was unveiled globally, including in India, on September 4. However, the company has not announced its India pricing yet.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 16:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India Leaked; Might Be Similar to Price of Galaxy S24 FE at Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 4,900mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is offered in four colourways
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a triple rear camera setup
  • The company has yet to reveal the India pricing of the phone
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched earlier this month as the latest addition to the South Korean tech giant's ‘Fan Edition' smartphone lineup. Unveiled as the successor to last year's Galaxy S24 FE, it features a triple rear camera setup and is powered by an Exynos SoC. However, at the time of its debut, the company did not reveal the India pricing of its new phone. Now, a tipster has revealed that Galaxy S25 FE could go on sale in India with a similar price to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India, Availability (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the India pricing of the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which is yet to launch in India. The price in India of the new ‘Fan Edition' handset is said to start at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. If this is true, then the newly launched Samsung smartphone will go on sale in the country at the same price as its predecessor did last year.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India in September 2024, and its price started at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-end option with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage was priced at Rs. 65,999. It went on sale in the country on October 3, and is offered in Blue, Graphite and Mint colourways.

Launched on September 4, in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White colourways, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at $650 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option globally, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs $710 (roughly Rs. 63,000).

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a 5G-enabled phone that runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The front panel comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and supports Vision Booster. It is powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM as standard and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

There's a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S25 FE. The rear camera module comes with support for 8K video recording at 30fps. On the front, it carries a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

It packs a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is claimed to feature a 10 percent larger vapour chamber cooling system than its predecessor. The phone has been IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It is 7.4mm thick and weighs about 190g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery Life

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India Leaked; Might Be Similar to Price of Galaxy S24 FE at Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  3. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With This Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPU
  5. Need the iPhone 17 Series on Launch Day? Blinkit Promises 10-Min Delivery
  6. Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims
  7. Want the Best iPhone 17 Pro Battery Life? You'll Have to Buy It in the US
  8. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service in Now Available in This City
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India Leaked; Might Be Similar to Price of Galaxy S24 FE at Launch
  2. NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery Life
  3. Nintendo Direct Livestream Confirmed for This Week, Will Be Roughly 60 Minutes Long
  4. Need the iPhone 17 Series on Launch Day? Blinkit Promises 10-Minute Delivery
  5. Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims
  6. Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  7. Oppo F31 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 15 India Launch
  8. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Now Expands to Mumbai With 10-Minute Deliveries for Groceries, Essentials
  10. Arm C1 CPU Series Announced With Faster On-Device AI Performance and Better Efficiency for Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »