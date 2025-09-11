Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched earlier this month as the latest addition to the South Korean tech giant's ‘Fan Edition' smartphone lineup. Unveiled as the successor to last year's Galaxy S24 FE, it features a triple rear camera setup and is powered by an Exynos SoC. However, at the time of its debut, the company did not reveal the India pricing of its new phone. Now, a tipster has revealed that Galaxy S25 FE could go on sale in India with a similar price to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India, Availability (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the India pricing of the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which is yet to launch in India. The price in India of the new ‘Fan Edition' handset is said to start at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. If this is true, then the newly launched Samsung smartphone will go on sale in the country at the same price as its predecessor did last year.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India in September 2024, and its price started at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-end option with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage was priced at Rs. 65,999. It went on sale in the country on October 3, and is offered in Blue, Graphite and Mint colourways.

Launched on September 4, in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White colourways, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at $650 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option globally, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs $710 (roughly Rs. 63,000).

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a 5G-enabled phone that runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The front panel comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and supports Vision Booster. It is powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM as standard and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

There's a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S25 FE. The rear camera module comes with support for 8K video recording at 30fps. On the front, it carries a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

It packs a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is claimed to feature a 10 percent larger vapour chamber cooling system than its predecessor. The phone has been IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It is 7.4mm thick and weighs about 190g.